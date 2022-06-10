Redesigning Microsoft File Explorer with Tabs and Widgets

Built-in 25136 on Windows 11 Dev Channel streamlines tape work in Microsoft’s File Explorer. It also includes some improvements for ARM and widgets.

What’s new Windows 11 Follow each other at a constant pace. Published by Microsoft Sun Valley 2 update in preview release on June 8thAnd promised Innovations dedicated to video games For Windows 11 as part of what’s next for gaming. The company has not stopped there and has released a new development on the Dev channel of the Windows Insider program with some important new features.

Tabs in File Explorer: Finally!

For many years, the Power users Windows demands the arrival of tabs in File Explorer just like a web browser. This is a functionality provided in most alternative file explorers, and it allows you to keep your work in a single window in the system settings.

With Built-in 25136, Microsoft changed File Explorer to integrate a tape system. This addition was made Already subject to rumors, But here it is made of concrete in a structure. Dedicated to various shortcuts and favorites, the company takes the opportunity to redesign the software interface a bit, especially at the left panel level. The company has also clarified that it has displayed the addresses of the files stored in the cloud stored on OneDrive to help the user better understand when the synced file is stored locally or only in the cloud.

This new feature will be gradually expanded to include those on the Dev channel to better collect comments.

Notepad is moving to ARM and widgets are being upgraded

Beginning in early 2022, the Windows 11 update replaced the widget panel icon with a representation of the weather. Microsoft now offers more dynamic content instead of weather with this development, for example, the latest game and financial results.

Emergency information will appear directly on the taskbar with this system in the future.

Gets the opportunity to use the update for Microsoft Media Player and Notepad applications. The latter being natively compatible with ARM64 is very important. If Windows 11 is to compete with Apple PCs under ARM in the future, the company must continue its efforts.

Keep in mind that the Windows 11 Dev channel is now Microsoft’s testing ground, and there is no guarantee that the new features will one day be available to the general public. File Explorer tabs may disappear in a future preview.

