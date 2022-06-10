Only geniuses (+140 IQ) can create 2 squares with 2 matches

Visual IQ test: If you can do all these tests, you are a genius, that is, more than 140 intelligence points!

Visual puzzles for assessing your IQ (Intelligence Quotient) abound on the Internet. This is normal because it cultivates a sense of care and is a lot of fun to solve.

Of the many visual tests available on the Internet, some are easy and some are not. But what we are going to show you is known to be very complicated. Except, Some people Do not hesitate to call those who solve it geniuses. Are you ready? So let’s go!

What is the purpose of online IQ challenges?

Today social networking sites are full of challenges. Internet users have fun with them not only because they have fun judging them, but also because they allow them to measure their intelligence. It should be noted that these challenges have increased, especially during imprisonment. Personality testIQ test, visual challenge, there are already thousands.

Want to know if you are #HPI But do you dare to take an IQ test to a psychologist?https://t.co/7X94RGUpWO pic.twitter.com/hi4dPdCXZ6 —Atypikoo (tyAtypikool) June 9, 2022

On the other hand, although they are very successful, these experiments are not really scientifically valid. So if you have trouble solving something, do not think that you have bad skills because you do not have them. All This is because it is difficult to measure one’s intellectual abilities in a single test.

Now that you know all that, we will get to the point. We are going to give you a test that will allow you to measure your monitoring ability. The test in question comes in the form of a puzzle, and only a few were able to complete it. The special feature of this challenge is that it does not only enhance a person’s tracking ability. It enhances the ability to notice every little detail. So if you want to train your mind, give it a try Opportunity.

Competitive testing

Benefit Boss Internet IQ Tests You can solve puzzles anywhere. At home, in the subway, at work, etc. This way you can exercise regularly Brain And improve your skills.

Those who are more determined can use materials and do experiments in real life. For that Test Today, a few matches are enough. In fact, the challenge is to get two squares by moving two matches. This is not easy. To succeed, you have to be cunning.

IQ Test: If you can turn 2 matches into 2 squares, you are a genius! Ps: I have no answer pic.twitter.com/KdU5QDlDFZ – Lexa ❤️💙 / 💙🤍❤⚽️ / 🐂 (@ Al37973116) June 8, 2022

So, did you succeed? If the answer is yes, congratulations, because you One of the few who solved the test. But if you can not create two squares, that’s fine. Many like you have failed. It does not mean you have low IQ. Then, the main thing is fun.

Other QIw / h3 Tests>

So much for the paper exam. Now let’s find another challenge. It is necessary to look carefully at the photo of the two horses and then guess which head is in front.

As with the competition test, to pass this exam you need to have a good sense of care. You have to be very careful and not rush in everything, because it is not obvious.

According to psychologist Jerome Bellissier, intelligence is often reduced to the IQ test, which does not take into account curiosity, creativity or relationship and emotional abilities. pic.twitter.com/WN2h6priyW – French culture (@franceculture) June 9, 2022

Only a few were able to find the right answer.

Winners require a lot of patience and thoughtfulness. As we said above, the internet is full of challenges.

Are you a genius according to these tests?

If you liked the two we showed you, you will definitely find others more fun and instructive. For example, you can accept the challenge Dog Lost. In short, you have to find the dog that lost his master in a park.

You are shown a picture of a very colorful park, where you will find people, a lake, birds, a bridge, a woman saddened by the loss of her dog, you need to find Animal. For you To help To find the animal, there is a photo of it next to the sad woman on the poster. This challenge is as difficult and fun as the first two. So go find the lost dog without waiting any longer!