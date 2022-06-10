“Drive to Survive uses reality TV codes”

Japping Autonomous Betting WRC: 7 Topics Statistics by Sébastien Ogier

Although the F1 was purchased by Liberty Media in 2016, the American company’s desire is to bring back the popularity of the discipline. In 2017 an annual behind-the-scenes series was launched. Cyril Abidbol, Renault’s boss for a year, recalls the key role the French team played in Netflix’s arrival at F1:

When Liberty proposed this plan, the ideas were mixed with very opposing and favorable conditions for others. I was very clearly in the second section. This is a boon for less advertised teams. In the middle, media coverage is proportional to the results. Renault coordinated all negotiations with Netflix for all teams.

From a simple engineer to the boss of the F1 team, Cyril Abidpol has become one of the stars of the series through Drive to Survive. In the first season, the rivalry between Red Bull and Renault was one of the highlights. An Exaggerated Match According to Cyril Abiteboul:

Make no mistake, Drive to Survive uses reality TV’s codes. The dimension of the TV is calculated on a very large scale, which is not 100% true. The series depicts a good general representation of context and characters, but the facts told are sometimes exaggerated and caricatured. Drivers and team managers found their relationship to be much worse after the broadcast.

This story by Christian Horner is generally exaggerated. Although there is animosity between us, of course. Montage combines the images in one Grand Prix and rearranges them into another to create a dramatic effect. But, I understand the logic. Eventually, Formula 1 got something out of it.

Not in the F1 world since the end of 2020, Cyril Abiteboul is still integrated into the Netflix series:

When I was completely incognito, I was a Netflix actor. People forget that I had a job elsewhere. Even today, when I do not appear, there is not a day that goes by that I do not stop to ask myself a return date or selfie.

Cyril Abiteboul, former boss of the Renault F1 team, talks about Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix and Liberty Media’s strategy behind the scenes at F1. And it’s exciting. https://t.co/TQOxrjpefV Via TVMAG – Xavier Benneck (xpennec) June 10, 2022

Today the Frenchman is the managing director of CDK Technologies, which manufactures sailing boats for races such as the Vendée Globe or Route du Rhum.