Home Economy “Drive to Survive uses reality TV codes”

“Drive to Survive uses reality TV codes”

Jun 10, 2022 0 Comments
logo-autonews-racing

Japping Autonomous Betting WRC: 7 Topics Statistics by Sébastien Ogier

Although the F1 was purchased by Liberty Media in 2016, the American company’s desire is to bring back the popularity of the discipline. In 2017 an annual behind-the-scenes series was launched. Cyril Abidbol, Renault’s boss for a year, recalls the key role the French team played in Netflix’s arrival at F1:

When Liberty proposed this plan, the ideas were mixed with very opposing and favorable conditions for others. I was very clearly in the second section. This is a boon for less advertised teams. In the middle, media coverage is proportional to the results. Renault coordinated all negotiations with Netflix for all teams.

From a simple engineer to the boss of the F1 team, Cyril Abidpol has become one of the stars of the series through Drive to Survive. In the first season, the rivalry between Red Bull and Renault was one of the highlights. An Exaggerated Match According to Cyril Abiteboul:

Make no mistake, Drive to Survive uses reality TV’s codes. The dimension of the TV is calculated on a very large scale, which is not 100% true. The series depicts a good general representation of context and characters, but the facts told are sometimes exaggerated and caricatured. Drivers and team managers found their relationship to be much worse after the broadcast.
This story by Christian Horner is generally exaggerated. Although there is animosity between us, of course. Montage combines the images in one Grand Prix and rearranges them into another to create a dramatic effect. But, I understand the logic. Eventually, Formula 1 got something out of it.

Not in the F1 world since the end of 2020, Cyril Abiteboul is still integrated into the Netflix series:

When I was completely incognito, I was a Netflix actor. People forget that I had a job elsewhere. Even today, when I do not appear, there is not a day that goes by that I do not stop to ask myself a return date or selfie.

Today the Frenchman is the managing director of CDK Technologies, which manufactures sailing boats for races such as the Vendée Globe or Route du Rhum.

In short:

Renault’s former boss Cyril Abidbol, the star of the first three seasons of the Netflix series Drive to Survive, has returned to filming memories. Today the Frenchman is the managing director of CDK Technologies, which manufactures sailing boats for races such as the Vendée Globe or Route du Rhum.

See also  Mitch McConnell calls Mitchell Taylor Green "Republican cancer."

You May Also Like

whatsapp smartphone

WhatsApp: Europe calls for better data usage

RATP

RATP is moving slowly to reduce air pollution

Le bâtiment abritant l

Israel is pressuring the United States to remove the NSO group from the U.S. trade embargo

Americans are investing nearly 300 million euros in a green hydrogen plant in Antwerp

Americans are investing nearly 300 million euros in a green hydrogen plant in Antwerp

French ETIs are privileged targets of cybercriminals

French ETIs are privileged targets of cybercriminals

Illustration shows Stellantis logo

US urges Mexico to check whether Stellandis spare parts factory abused workers’ rights

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

"Alcohol evangelist. Devoted twitter guru. Lifelong coffee expert. Music nerd."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.