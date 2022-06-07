The 2022 Environmental Performance Index draws 40 performance indicators out of 11 categories and provides a data-based summary of sustainability worldwide. This code measures the effectiveness of climate change, environmental health and the vitality of ecosystems. These indicators provide a nationwide measure of how close countries are to specific environmental policy goals.

Out of 180 countries, Morocco is ranked 160th in the Global Environmental Performance Index for 2022, at a very low rate of 28.4%, meaning that the Kingdom, despite all efforts, is nowhere near achieving its environmental goals. Policies.

Similarly, the Kingdom ranks 164th in the Ecosystem Vitality Index, 123rd in the Health and Environment and 135th in Climate Policy, with a score of 28.4 out of 100 in most categories.

At the level of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries, the Kingdom is still lagging behind. It ranks 14th out of 17 countries included in the index, while the United Arab Emirates ranks 39th globally, followed by Djibouti, Jordan, Comoros and Kuwait.

Globally, Denmark ranks first in the Global Environmental Performance Index, followed by the United Kingdom, Finland, Malta, Sweden, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Australia, Switzerland and Iceland.

The code aims to provide a scorecard that highlights leaders and the underprivileged in environmental performance and provides practical guidance to countries seeking to move towards a sustainable future. Its indicators provide a way to identify problems, set goals, track trends, understand results, and identify policy best practices. Good data and evidence-based analysis can help government officials improve their policy agendas, facilitate communication with key stakeholders, and increase environmental returns on investment.

The code comes at a time when Morocco is 16 places ahead in the ecosystem index. Blink Startup In 2022, it rose from 95th globally to 79th out of 100 countries by 2021.