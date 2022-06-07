Apple offers the new electronic chip but not yet the virtual reality

At its annual conference, Apple on Monday unveiled a new MacBook Air and a complete update to its operating system for cars (CarPlay).

Apple opened its annual conference for developers on Monday, June 6, in which the tech giant is expected to mention two things: its platform for downloading mobile apps and zoomed-in virtual reality. For the first time since the outbreak, the inaugural presentation took place in the presence of hundreds of engineers and journalists at the group’s premises in Silicon Valley.

Various product managers marched on its operating system for cars (CarPlay) and a new MacBook Air.

Apple Health Vice President Sumbul Ahmed Desai talks about the new health features coming to the iPhone and Apple Watch Apple INC. / Reuters

Not once. “Apple responds to users’ shopping listSaid Carolina Milanese, Creative Strategies Analyst. “They listen to what consumers have to say and make changes. They removed a lot of friction from their operating system“, She promises, is an issue”It is important to spend more time online for work, hobbies, shopping, etc.“.

Some features, especially on Apple Maps, feel like a mapping processor that has lagged far behind the more popular Google Maps. But to the expert, the star of the show is the M2 chip. Towards the end of 2020, the team introduced a new range of laptops fitted with its own chip, the M1, replacing Intel, marking the beginning of a two-year transition. “They mention many things they could not do before (…) like super high quality video games“, She noted.

On the other hand there is not even a word about what is called factsMixed(Augment and Virtual), the pillars of the metawares, the future of the internet that many digital companies plan to create, from the meta (Facebook, Instagram) on the video game page to Fortnight and Roblox. Rumors have been circulating for months about the Apple VR headset in production this year. At the end of January, the boss mentioned that he had seen Tim Cook. “Lots of possibilities in this place“And there”Invest accordingly“.

Apple did not even mention its essential platform for downloading apps, the App Store, which provoked the wrath of its California neighbors due to strict privacy and strict rules for paying commissions.