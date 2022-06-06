The MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2 were seen online before the WWDC announcement.

American e-commerce site P&H Photo is preparing to launch the 14-inch MacBook Air and Apple M2 chip-equipped 13-inch MacBook Pro. So they may be released this evening by the Apple brand.

Updated from June 6 at 12:05 pm: A B&H Photos Employee Explained on Twitter The Mac Mini Tower and Mac Mini M2 notes are from Apple’s latest keynote address. They were added based on rumors and not removed. So history is likely to repeat itself for the MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2.

Will take place tonight WWDC Inaugural Conference At Apple headquarters in Cupertino. Melinda, one of our reporters, comes to cover the event. Apple is expected to release new versions of its operating systems (iOS 16macOS 13, watch OS 9 and There may be a RealtyOS announcement) The American brand can take advantage of the opportunity to put the veil on new hardware products such as the 14-inch MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro.An Apple M2 chip.

Our colleagues 9to5Mac Really want to B&H, an American retailer, found traces of these two devices in its list of photos. Note that the e-commerce site is the official Apple reseller. The presence of the 14-inch MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro in this retailer’s Apple A2 version adds weight. The rumor of their announcement has been going on for several months already. However, we will validate this information as Apple will avoid sharing more confidential information with its partners. So the retailer may want to move forward based on the rumors.

MacBook Air updated design

Going back to the two products, the 14-inch MacBook Air is expected to be its successor. Current 13-inch MacBook Air. The integration of the Apple M2 chip (to succeed the current Apple M1) will be a big innovation, but above all Completely new design And inspired iMac M1s. So we get the right to many colors (silver, space gray, blue and gold), but it is possible Some colors may not be available in the beginning.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro fitted with the Apple M2 chip needs to be replaced Current laptop with Apple M1 chip. It fits under 14- and 16-inch MacBooks and removes the touch bar. However it stands apart from the latter Weak performance and reduced screen technology.

Mac Pro and Mac mini? Not so fast!

Apple may publish other products using WWDC Mac Mini M2 And an imaginary Mac Mini Tower that could happen between Mac Mini, The Mac Studio And this Mac Pro. As for the latter, it is possible to lift the Apple veil on the Mac Pro equipped with the Apple M2 chip. The company was teased last September.

But again, these would mean that you have to spend for these processes. I think you know The MacBook Pro 13 M2 may be late. The man did not mention the Mac Mini and Mac Pro, saying that they will not be formalized tonight. Finally, Mark Kurman notes that if tension in Chinese factories is high due to the cove, no new product will be announced this evening.

