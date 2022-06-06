Ranked 164th out of 180 countries, Morocco is still below targets

According to the latest Global Index of Environmental Performance for 2022, Morocco is still lagging far behind in the field of environment.

The 2022 Environmental Performance Index draws 40 performance indicators from 11 categories and provides a data-based summary of sustainability worldwide. This code measures the effectiveness of climate change, environmental health, and the vitality of ecosystems. These indicators provide a nationwide measure of how close countries are to specific environmental policy goals.

Out of 180 countries, Morocco was ranked 160th in the Global Environmental Performance Index for 2022, with a very low rate of 28.4 percent, which means that despite all efforts, the country has not come close to achieving the objectives of environmental policies. .

Similarly, the Kingdom ranks 164th in the Ecosystem Vitality Index, 123rd in the Health and Environment and 135th in Climate Policy, with a score of 28.4 out of 100 in most categories.

At the level of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries, the Kingdom has not been able to gain an advanced place. It ranks 14th out of 17 countries included in the index, while the United Arab Emirates ranks 39th globally, followed by Djibouti, Jordan, Comoros and Kuwait.

Globally, Denmark ranks first in the Global Environmental Performance Index, followed by the United Kingdom, Finland, Malta, Sweden, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Australia, Switzerland and Iceland.