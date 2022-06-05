South Mediterranean countries face the challenge of protecting personal data

South Mediterranean countries should be aware of the “necessity” associated with the protection of personal data. These policies are not used adequately when cases such as identity theft, loss or theft of personal data are filed every day.

On the occasion of a day dedicated to the protection of personal data, many cyber security experts and officials from various countries in the South Mediterranean and representatives of civil society gathered in Tunis to discuss the challenges of the matter and share their experiences.

Morocco participated in the regional conference with Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Algeria and host Tunisia.

The kingdom was represented by Omar Sekrochny, chairman of the National Commission for the Protection of Personal Data (CNDP) established by Act 09-08. Cards and National Passports, especially their advantages and risks.

The invited countries discussed with their representatives the mechanisms for implementing regional guidelines, thanks to the General Response Internet for combating this scourge. To date, 151 countries have adopted legislation and frameworks to address the risks posed by vulnerable personal data protection.

Indeed, at the heart of contemporary issues, data security is “threatened by unprecedented advances in technology and especially information, which, in addition to the undeniable advancement, poses new risks to the confidentiality of information,” the statement said. The event is organized by the Council of Europe in collaboration with the National Data Protection Commission of Tunisia (INPDP), the European Union and the League of Arab States.

“One thing is clear: personal data protection policies have not been used adequately. There are examples of data leaks, losses and thefts worldwide, and countries in the southern Mediterranean region are unfortunately not spared,” the document added.

This situation requires concrete action by the law, independent organizations and experts, as well as international cooperation, “hence the importance of dialogue and the general response, the beginning of a possible collaboration to come”.

Hundreds of eminent delegates and experts from around Tunis gathered around the four themes of international data security standards, cybercrime, digital identity and cross-border leaks.

The meeting will allow countries to realize the need for solid security of personal data for the benefit of the people and their economy, in addition to creating connections and an unprecedented opportunity for exchange between regional countries.