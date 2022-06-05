Home Technology Redemption on Google, awesome battery and WWDC 22 view

Jun 05, 2022 0 Comments
Due to its 21,000 mAh battery, this smartphone can be used for a week

While waiting for next week’s WWDC Developer Conference, this week’s tech news was quiet. We notice a new flaw in Google, which allows a pixel to slip into the woods, into the view of the new Apple products and the long-lasting smartphone.

Oukitel WP19, the big bertha of smartphones // Source: Oukitel

Unbeknownst to him he lives with the Pixel 7 Pro for three weeks

Wrong! One user accidentally got the Google Pixel 7 Pro The American giant realized the mistake and was able to use it for three weeks before deleting its contents ை without warning. A new bug after the Pixel 7 prototype discovered on eBay.

A week of autonomy thanks to a monumental battery

Tired of looking at your smartphone that doesn’t last a day? So you will love this Oukitel WP19, which guarantees at least a week of autonomy. And for good reason, It has a 21,000 mAh battery. What gives longevity to your applications without the sleek design of your product …

WWDC 22: Is there a MacBook Air M2 in view?

The WWDC Developer Conference is taking place in California next week and Apple is expected to make a number of announcements regarding its various operating systems. But can offer a variety of possible products. If we talk a lot Advent of Augmented Reality and HeadsetThat’s too much New updated MacBook Air And more powerful it becomes clear.

Test of the week: Honor Magic4 Pro

High quality photo configuration, Snapdragon 8 General 1 chip and above all … Honor returns with Google services, highly recognizable design, and real flagship. Le Honor Magic4 Pro wants to attack spirits. Was Huawei’s secondary to saving the life of an ex – little sister? The answer to the test.

Video of the week:

