Chipot, an American fast food company, is accepting crypto as a digital payment option

Chipotle, a well-known American fast food company, is developing a new relationship that allows cryptocurrency to be taken as a form of payment.

According to a recent blog post by digital payment network Flexa, Chipotle will now only accept crypto assets on the Flexa operating system in any store in the United States.

“We are pleased to announce that Chipot now accepts digital currency payments only through Flexa.” The company says.

Chipotle is the latest retailer to accept crypto payments with Flexa, and you can now use your Bitcoin and other digital currencies to use the Flexa-enabled smartphone at any Chipotle location in the US for burritos, bowls and more.

Nearly 100 digital assets are currently supported by Flexa, including major digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), popular meme tokens such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), as well as Layer Protocols 1 such as Avalanche (AVAX). Garden (ADA).

Recently, the CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platform, said that there are many people, including himself, who use cryptocurrencies to buy food.

In a new interview he was asked if he buys burritos using digital assets CNBC Squawk Box, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, replied that he was doing this because he did not currently have Fiat currency.

“I will do [purchase burritos with cryptocurrency]. “I often use Binance Coin (BNB) to buy … I have no money; everything is done in cryptocurrency …

You can save your pocket money in crypto and use it to pay for products remotely … If you want, you can buy Burrito as much as possible; I’m a small percentage of the population, but we’re enough.

