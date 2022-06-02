Javier Olive, Meta’s new COO, builds his life on global development – Reuters

Facebook Inc. Xavier Oliven, Vice President, Development and Analytics, Facebook Inc., CEO of Mark Zuckerberg, pauses to speak, while Carlos Slim watches the annual Delmex Billionaire Foundation event for scholarship students in Mexico City, Mexico. 5, 2014. Zuckerberg said he was willing to spend whatever it takes to expand Internet access around the world.

Sheryl Sandberg is one of the hottest people in Silicon Valley. Javier “JV” Oliven, who became CEO after Sandberg in Facebook owner Meta, is an off-campus virtual unknown.

Sandberg, author of the best-selling book “Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead” in 2013, has more than 900,000 followers on Instagram. Oliven’s Instagram is unique with 17 followers. As of Wednesday, Oliven has not posted a public post on its Facebook profile since 2018.

“I want to thank all the people around the world who use our products for everything Sheryl did for Meta,” Oliven said. Wrote Following the announcement on Facebook, Sandberg and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg agreed.

On Wednesday, Sandberg said he was ending his 14-year career with the company so he could focus on philanthropy. Zuckerberg said that when Olive accepts the COO title, he will not replace Sandberg in the organization “because he’s a superstar, he’s defined the role of COO in his own way.”

Oliven’s less prominent public figure did not reflect his influence within the company. He was one of the few executives to report to Zuckerberg, who climbed to the top of the latter when he was in office for 15 years on social media. He joined C-Suite five months ago, accepted the title of Chief Development Officer, and is also Vice President of Cross-meta Production and Infrastructure.

If Sandberg led the way in building Facebook’s advertising business, which accounts for 97% of Meta’s total revenue, Olive deserves credit for its global expansion. His first job at the company from 2007 to 2011 was due to international growth.