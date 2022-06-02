Javier Olive, Meta’s new COO, builds his life on global development – Reuters

Facebook Inc. Xavier Oliven, Vice President, Development and Analytics, Facebook Inc., CEO of Mark Zuckerberg, pauses to speak, while Carlos Slim watches the annual Delmex Billionaire Foundation event for scholarship students in Mexico City, Mexico. 5, 2014. Zuckerberg said he was willing to spend whatever it takes to expand Internet access around the world.
Susana Gonzalez | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Sheryl Sandberg is one of the hottest people in Silicon Valley. Javier “JV” Oliven, who became CEO after Sandberg in Facebook owner Meta, is an off-campus virtual unknown.
Sandberg, author of the best-selling book “Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead” in 2013, has more than 900,000 followers on Instagram. Oliven’s Instagram is unique with 17 followers. As of Wednesday, Oliven has not posted a public post on its Facebook profile since 2018.
“I want to thank all the people around the world who use our products for everything Sheryl did for Meta,” Oliven said. Wrote Following the announcement on Facebook, Sandberg and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg agreed.
On Wednesday, Sandberg said he was ending his 14-year career with the company so he could focus on philanthropy. Zuckerberg said that when Olive accepts the COO title, he will not replace Sandberg in the organization “because he’s a superstar, he’s defined the role of COO in his own way.”
Oliven’s less prominent public figure did not reflect his influence within the company. He was one of the few executives to report to Zuckerberg, who climbed to the top of the latter when he was in office for 15 years on social media. He joined C-Suite five months ago, accepted the title of Chief Development Officer, and is also Vice President of Cross-meta Production and Infrastructure.
If Sandberg led the way in building Facebook’s advertising business, which accounts for 97% of Meta’s total revenue, Olive deserves credit for its global expansion. His first job at the company from 2007 to 2011 was due to international growth.
Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook Inc.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
According to Meta, more than 91% of monthly users now come from outside the US and Canada First quarter results.
Born in 1977 in the small Spanish town of Sabinanico, Oliven worked in Europe and Asia before moving to Silicon Valley. After earning a master’s degree in electrical and industrial engineering from the University of Navarre in Spain, he worked as a research and development engineer at Siemens in Munich and later at NTT Data in Tokyo. In 2007, he graduated from Stanford University School of Business and joined Facebook.
When Facebook first came to power in 2007, less than 50 million people used the app, “only a small fraction comes from users outside the United States”. Prospectus Wii Global Growth, a Black Check company, counts Olivena as a board member.
In addition to Wii Global, Olive has spent Six years He was on the board of MercadoLibre, a Latin American e-commerce company, and invested in Satellogic, a geospatial imaging company, ahead of the SPAC deal in January.
But his life centered on Facebook. In 2008, Olive With Zuckerberg In order to appear at Navare University. He later worked on Internet.org, Facebook Initiative and other initiatives Spear Connect people with Internet services in the least developed countries in 2013.
“Exclusion and Community”
By 2015, the Internet.org initiative had brought free Internet services to more than 500 million people and connected 7 million people who had never been online before. In an email interview Quarterly USAOliven, then Facebook’s vice president of development, said that although the company has already become a part of Latin America, there is still plenty of room to grow in the region.
“Latin Americans, who are alienated and social in nature, have adopted our site, and in many ways Facebook is similar to the Internet,” Oliven wrote.
Spanish is Facebook’s first non-English language, and it was the first project Olive worked on, he said. Interview Earlier this year.
Olive continued to work for the company overseas. In March, he represented Meta on a state visit with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
Oliven pushed Facebook to buy WhatsApp, a mobile messaging processor. Prior to the $ 19 billion acquisition in 2014, Oliven told Facebook management that WhatsApp was used more aggressively than Facebook, and that “everyone” in Spain used it, according to a 2020 employee report. Democrats in US House Opposition Subcommittee. Zuckerberg said he accepted Oliven’s analysis that WhatsApp might expose new users to Facebook.
Despite the promotion, Olive could be relatively under the radar. Sandberg, no. In the role of 2, he has been constantly updating investors on quarterly earnings calls. Meta’s spokesman Oliven declined to say whether he would follow suit.
Zuckerberg wrote in his Facebook post that Olive supports apps-in-app advertising and commercial products, while continuing to manage the company’s infrastructure, integration, analysis, marketing, development and growth.
“With a few exceptions, I do not expect my role to have the same general feature as there are other leaders in the meta already responsible for this work,” Olive wrote on her Facebook post.
