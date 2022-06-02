French restaurants are planning to hire Moroccans because of the high demand for staff

Restaurants need weapons in the summer. “Every year, we look for about 100,000 employees. […] Very soon, you will realize that in your holiday destinations, restaurants that are usually open seven days a week are closed for a day or a day and a half. They can not keep their hourly ranges because they will not have their hands full before they meet the need, ”warns Alain Fontaine, president of the French Master Restorers Association (AFMR), this Wednesday. franceinfo.

The health crisis linked to Covid 19 has exacerbated the recruitment problem in the sector. “Before the health crisis, I had a pool, but there were no coaches or trainers to renovate it with Covit,” says the boss of Cafe de Paris in Calais. “People enjoyed leisure and time spent with loved ones during the health crisis. They no longer want to see their daily lives dictated by work. We only trust motivated young people who come to us, otherwise we can no longer find staff. So we decided to stop service on Monday: we’re not going to work 50 hours a week, ”explains Ludovic in Alaska, located in Berg-sur-Mer.

For Alain Fontaine, immigration would be a solution. “We have the CFA and the best young people coming out of high school, but there are also adults waiting to work on the sidewalk. Administratively, they can take them away from us. In addition to the state, UMIH is in talks with Tunisia to sign a conference to recruit Morocco.