A bug prevents reading content on mobile, providing a free solution while waiting for the issue to be resolved

When viewing programs on the Android version of Oqee with an error message instead of your series or issue, you may sometimes be badly surprised. Free means working on resolving this error.

If you find an error message “Dash # 1112” while using Oqee on your Android smartphone, Free will fix it and provide a temporary solution. For the past two months, many news outlets have been reporting the appearance of this news while watching live and replay shows on the Oqee mobile application. After many interactions with the community of free users, Oqee offers help messages and also a problem-solving manipulation.

Gaëlle, Xavier Neil’s key contact for help dedicated to the operator’s TV interface, indicates that an incident ticket was generated locally. Developers are currently exploring the source of the problem. In the meantime, users affected by this error are invited to go to the settings in the video section and go to Advanced settings. It is necessary to force the use of Widevine 3 and the error message will no longer appear.

As a reminder, Oqee on Android is available to Freebox Revolution, Delta and Pop subscribers, and to Freebox mini 4K subscribers who have subscribed to Multi-TV via Pop Player or Apple TV 4K.