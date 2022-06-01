Russia wants to continue cooperation within the framework of OPEC +

Russia, which faces an EU-mandated oil embargo, wants to continue cooperating within the framework of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC +) agreement, pledging leadership to Russian diplomacy on Wednesday. Sergei Lavrov.

” We have raised this issue, but only in the context of affirming OPEC + cooperation agreements which have already been repeatedly recognized and ratified by our leaders.During a press conference in Riyadh following discussions with the diplomatic leaders of the Gulf countries, Mr. Lavrov announced.

” On this basis the principles of cooperation are more relevant and superficial.“, He pointed out.

Read more: Russia suspends natural gas supply to Denmark

EU leaders reached an agreement on Monday that, as part of the Sixth Sanctions against Moscow, is expected to drastically reduce Russian oil imports by the end of this year.

According to an article in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, OPEC members are exploring the possibility of removing Russia from the production plan, which was finalized with their allies in the OPEC + agreement last July.

Russia has always kept in mind the purpose of the sanctions taken since the outbreak of its conflict with Ukraine, and Moscow can still rely on its gas manna on which the Europeans depend.

With MAP