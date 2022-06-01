Fbox TV updates for Freebox subscribers without Oqee on mobile

The latest version of the 5.02 labeled “Fbox TV” is available on the Apple App Store for Freebox subscribers who want to use Freebox TV on their mobile.

As an alternative to Oqee, you need to be connected to use your Freebox’s Wi-Fi, but the Fbox TV app lets you watch all the channels available on Freebox TV’s “Multipost” service on your mobiles and tablets. Enjoys useful features. Enough to satisfy Freebox mini 4K subscribers who do not have Oqee application on mobile. Apps developer has recently released a new update on iOS.

In the upgrades, the player was updated when the controls between the application and the box were optimized. Some duplicate strings have also been removed. Finally, the check for local network activation was introduced.

Compatible with all Freeboxes except V5 / Crystal, Fbox TV is the choice of SD standard or HD When channels provide it. Selecting audio language and subtitles is sometimes possible, but can benefit from TF1 and M6 via the tuner. DDT Of your Freebox. The program table was retrieved directly from your box.

Other applications may be of interest to Freebox subscribers to watch TV on mobile, such as Box’n TV, myCanal, Multipostes or Molotov for Freebox TV. Oqee Mobile is available to unforgettable Bob, Delta and Revolution customers.