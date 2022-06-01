Home Technology Fbox TV updates for Freebox subscribers without Oqee on mobile

Fbox TV updates for Freebox subscribers without Oqee on mobile

Jun 01, 2022 0 Comments
Fbox TV updates for Freebox subscribers without Oqee on mobile
Fbox TV updates for Freebox subscribers without Oqee on mobile

The latest version of the 5.02 labeled “Fbox TV” is available on the Apple App Store for Freebox subscribers who want to use Freebox TV on their mobile.

As an alternative to Oqee, you need to be connected to use your Freebox’s Wi-Fi, but the Fbox TV app lets you watch all the channels available on Freebox TV’s “Multipost” service on your mobiles and tablets. Enjoys useful features. Enough to satisfy Freebox mini 4K subscribers who do not have Oqee application on mobile. Apps developer has recently released a new update on iOS.

In the upgrades, the player was updated when the controls between the application and the box were optimized. Some duplicate strings have also been removed. Finally, the check for local network activation was introduced.

Compatible with all Freeboxes except V5 / Crystal, Fbox TV is the choice of SD standard or HD When channels provide it. Selecting audio language and subtitles is sometimes possible, but can benefit from TF1 and M6 via the tuner. DDT Of your Freebox. The program table was retrieved directly from your box.

Other applications may be of interest to Freebox subscribers to watch TV on mobile, such as Box’n TV, myCanal, Multipostes or Molotov for Freebox TV. Oqee Mobile is available to unforgettable Bob, Delta and Revolution customers.

See also  Hamochi offers an exceptional subsidy to security personnel

You May Also Like

Axie Infinity

Earn by playing in just 3 minutes

Glance is an application for improving the Glance functionality of macOS

Glance is an application for improving the Glance functionality of macOS

No, SFR does not control its standard internet, which is a scam

No, SFR does not control its standard internet, which is a scam

Bitcoin on Earth and Doc on the Moon – Elon Musk Orphans Cryptocurrency

WWDC22: MacBook Air M2 is still expected

WWDC22: MacBook Air M2 is still expected

As the network of free stores continues to grow, Orange works the opposite way

As the network of free stores continues to grow, Orange works the opposite way

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.