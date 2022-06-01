Due to its 21,000 mAh battery, this smartphone can be used for a week

Inspired by a screen and SoC included electric drill battery, the Oukitel WP19 aims to function as a smartphone. With a 21,000 mAh battery, it should have a week of battery life.

This Android Commission It reports the release of the Oukitel WP19, which stands apart from many smartphones by its large battery. If you complain about the bad battery life of your smartphone, it should do a trick, really (perhaps at the expense of performance and design).

Autonomy that makes you dream

Oukitel claims that its WP19 will last a maximum of a week on its battery. The phone offers up to 36 hours of video playback, 123 hours of music listening, 122 hours of calls and up to 2,252 hours of standby time (over three months). Better than a generator.

A battery that can be used for many purposes, such as headphones, an attached watch, an electric scooter, and an electric car (except perhaps the last two), can be fully recharged as the charge changes.

The Oukitel WP19 can be recharged by wire at 27 W; This equates to 0 to 100% four hour recharge. It’s long, but step by step Android CommissionCharging for an hour is equivalent to one day of use, which is not too bad.

Compared to its size SkillsIts dimensions are not exactly known to us, but we say that they are comparable to an external battery because it is (partially) one.

What does Oukitel offer in WP19 hardware?

This smartphone can be used not only as a door stopper but also as a smartphone. It is equipped with a SoC Mediatek Helio G95 4GComparable Snapdragon 720G, 8GB RAM and 256GB expandable storage. On the screen side, it is a 6.78-inch FHD + LCD panel with a 90Hz upgrade rate.

In the photo area, there are three cameras on the back, the main sensor is 64MP, the night sensor is 20MP and the macro sensor is 2MP (which should be incredible … or not). The front camera has a 16MP sensor. In addition, it works with NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and this Oukitel phone Android 12 And Google services. Additionally, it has a fingerprint sensor on the side.

Although Oukitel is not surprisingly sold in Castorama or Leroy Merlin, given its brick form, it is available on AliExpress for 7 687.81 at the time of writing. We do not advise you to buy this smartphone, it does not need to be compatible with the network pads used in France. Also, Oukitel is a brand Important, It is difficult to guarantee updates on the operating system and / or security; This also applies to recalled after-sales serviceAndroid Commission.

To follow us, we invite you Download our Android and iOS app. You can read our articles, files and watch our latest YouTube videos.