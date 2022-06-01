Home Economy Barbara Leffevre tackles Bob Ndio’s “American School”

Jun 01, 2022 0 Comments
To make up for the shortfall, the National Institute of Education, which is looking for 2,300 teachers next academic year, is hiring. But in Versailles, the “job dating” recruitment process is shocking to unions and parents of students. In this Wednesday’s “Les Grandes Gueules” on RMC and RMC Story, rehearsal teacher Barbara Lefebvre sees it as the beginning of an “American style school”.

There is a shortage of teachers at the beginning of the school year for national education. As a symbol of urgency, the biggest and quickest recruitment started on Monday and continues throughout the week at Versailles Academy. Real “job dating” with a 30 minute interview is open to everyone. Most teachers’ associations and parents of students fear this system of emergency recruitment.

Barbara Lefebvre, a member of the “Grant’s Cools”, started her talk this Wednesday at the RMC, saying, “I have a master’s degree in history, and now I’m going to be a business manager, a math teacher.

“We are not saying they are incompetent, but they have a monopoly,” businessman Mourad Boudjellal and Olivier Truchot responded in their hearts. They also felt that recruitment was necessary to make up for the shortcomings, before mocking the low-level French students who were accustomed to the soft belly of the country-wide general status assessment.

“This is a shame”

“Teachers are people who went to school at the age of 5 and left at the age of 65 without looking at the outside world. I hired children who dropped out of school and knew nothing about work. They learned everything at work,” Mourad Boudjellal added. . A very annoying comparison to Barbara LeBeau.

“Teachers in the 50s and 60s who never set foot in the business world, they’re great teachers. The Republican school is over. The school allowed working classes and ways to rise socially through education, culture, and high school. National Education Minister) will give it to you. American school. It’s a shame. “

“You say teachers don’t know the business world, they don’t know anything about being big lazy. You need teaching and discipline. Go and see private schools. If the teachers are teachers or mothers, ”said the former teacher with even more regret.

Meanwhile, express talk continues. More time is running out: In total, 2035 vacancies are due to be filled within the first three months of the school year.

