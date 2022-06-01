Home Science 3.7 degrees Celsius: In Brest, the coldest record for the month of June! – Brest

Jun 01, 2022
In recent times, Brest has eroded its ugly reputation (spread by tourists envious of its mild climate) with heat records. 30.2 C on September 14thThis is the first time this type of reading has been recorded in 2020 Two consecutive September days above 30 CAlways since 1945, on September 7 and 8, 2021. Yes, finally, the whole world knew the truth: the sun loves the breast, and vice versa.

Only in mid-May, until the last Sweating all over France As the temperature easily crossed the seasonal averages, we felt the wave change. Or breathe in the Rue de Siam, where the temperature does not exceed 15 degrees Celsius, under very gray skies.

So this is news that will make all those who are jealous of the Brest climate laugh. This Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 6:27 a.m., Qibavas weather station recorded 3.7 ° C, breaking the 3.8 ° C temperature on the shelves on June 2, 1962, and Breast broke its cold record in June.

Registration to be taken with tweezers

However, on Twitter we will remind those who make fun of this important accuracy provided by Météo France forecast engineer Gaëtan Heymes: “The station relocated slightly in 2017, improving its measurement class. In the open, it gets cooler temperatures in radiation conditions like this morning.

Météo France’s forecast engineer at Lanvaux, on the other side of the harbor, noted that the station recorded 7.6 degrees Celsius with no movement, which does not appear to be the coldest 50 in June. On the site. Very soft, fun …

Today’s weather in Brest

