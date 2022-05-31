Home Economy Partial unemployment of “some” employees after a “serious computer incident”

May 31, 2022 0 Comments
Underwear manufacturer Dim has laid off “some” of its approximately 800 employees for part-time unemployment. In issue: A “serious computer incident”, the company said Monday Local newspaper Refers to “cyber attack”.

“Since the middle of last week, DPI (Tim Brands International) has been facing a serious incident affecting our computer network. We have taken all necessary steps and are actively working to restore our services as soon as possible,” DIM, owned by US Regent LP, said in a statement.

The shops are running as usual

So while the company is waiting to resume its operations, a portion of its employees remain partially unemployed. “Our store network continues to operate,” the company says.

DIM, which claims to be the leading lingerie brand in France, was sold last November by US multinational Hanesbrand to the US private equity fund Regent LP for index Euro. The sale went into effect last March. Founded in 1953, Tim later became the symbol of “Made in France”. Ten years ago, before making many changes to the ownership, the company had more than a thousand employees.

