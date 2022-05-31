Moves streaming games from the Xbox device directly to the TVs.

Xbox console controllers -Pixabe

Paris, May 30 (Benin News / EP) –

Microsoft It has announced that it has taken a new approach to improving the features of the new Xbox hardware device it produces, locally known as Keystone, which will allow it to stream video games directly from the TV.

Currently, Xbox Games Pass subscribers can stream video games from the xCloud service list, which now allows them to be used on both devices. Xbox consoles and Windows PCs and Android mobilesWith functions such as automatic continuation of the game.

However, Xbox boss Bill Spencer said the company would be working on it in late October 2020. New plugin material Similar to the Google Chromecast – it changes the way streaming games are played.

“I think low-cost devices are becoming a part of our environment … TV streaming players and other solutions for those who want to plug in their TV and play with xCloud.“, He explained in detail in an interview with Strategy, reported by The Verge.

Spencer clarified that this device does not require the use of a console to play games on the TV. Can be used to play games directly from the screen Also, the console is compatible with controllers.

A few months later, in June last year, Spencer, along with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, announced a release strategy that would release this new hardware to complement their Xbox GamePass subscriptions.

Now, a Microsoft spokesperson has acknowledged that the project, locally known as Keystone, is still in development. Has made some changes to its route map.





“Like all technological advances, we constantly evaluate our efforts and revise our learning to ensure that we provide value to our customers. We decided Keystone to opt out of the current rework of the device. ⁇ This person told Windows Central.

Based on these innovations made during the development, Microsoft decided to shift the focus of its next product line to its line of hardware devices.

“We will take what we have learned and focus our efforts on a new approach that allows us Bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to more gamers“, The spokesman added.

Although the upcoming Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase may provide a preview of 2022, the company has not yet officially confirmed this change in plans or specified the direction it has decided to take.

The event, which features the latest in consoles and games, can be watched on the official Xbox, YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and TikTok channels on Sunday, June 12 at 7pm (UK time).

Keep in mind that this is not the first time working on video game players for Xbox TVs since the US company canceled it in 2016. His planned Xbox TV streaming deviceNot officially announced.