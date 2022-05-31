Bitcoin on Earth and Doc on the Moon – Elon Musk Orphans Cryptocurrency

A Shiba in space? – Elon Musk Is very interested Bitcoin (BTC), but it makes Shiba laugh Dogecoin (DOGE) In which he absolutely Fan. This memecoin means a lot to the weird billionaire he owns Tesla accepts DOGE for gift shop In January 2022. It will be the only one that will shop soon SpaceX.

Dogecoin stars with Elon Musk and SpaceX

When Elon Musk Announced in December 2021 that it would be possible Buy Tesla vehicles with Dogecoin, He (almost) did not tease. A month later, you can actually buy Quad for children – Electric and signed Tesla – Thanks for the DOGE. Or something more HookOr something WhistleAnd other small business items.

On May 27, 2022, it was over again, but this time with the millionaire engineer’s space company. Elon Musk really has it Notice Said on his Twitter account SpaceX Will be opening soon dogecoin payments.

“Tesla’s commercial products can be purchased with DOGE, soon to be acquired by SpaceX.”

Was the satellite internet paid for in the Shiba-head memecoin?

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX will be forced to go a little further. When asked if we can pay for subscriptions to our satellite internet network Star link In Dogecoin, Elon Musk responds (almost). Positive :

“It may be a day.”

This announcement had a small and immediate (and brief) effect Pump In the DOGE syllabus. It went up to about 7.7 cents 9 cents, One hour break after announcement. Prior to that it was hovering above $ 0.08 and stabilizing.

Needless to say, the cryptosphere is starting to exist Accustomed Elon Musk for his favorite crypto-talkie tweets. The imagination of the millionaire does not diminish Applications From the same corner. As a part of Acquisition of Twitter By Elon Musk Dogecoin is mentioned to fight against spam bots Other fake accounts that are prevalent on the Blue Bird social network.

