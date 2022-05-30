Why not talk while the phone is charging? The mistake that can easily get your claim denied is to fail

Most people take this habit at the risk of damaging your smartphone. Using it while your phone is charging is not without risk as it exposes you to an electrical event that can permanently damage your device. Experts explain what happens when this recommendation is not followed.

The smartphone has now become a part of our daily lives and to that extent we should always use it even when we are eating. Many of us make a call or use it while charging our phone. Adherents of this habit take the risk of permanently damaging the phone.

This is a mistake that many people make when talking on a mobile phone

Many people can depend on their cell phone and use it when it receives electricity. If the smartphone has become essential, thanks to it we can communicate with our loved ones and access many information and applications designed to make our lives easier.

There are only a few dangers that experts warn us of. One of the mistakes that many people make is talking on a mobile phone while the device is charging.

According to experts this time the device heats up and a slight technical malfunction or power failure can overheat the phone, which can cause damage. This also applies to newer devices that are not immune to these events.

It is recommended not to use your mobile phone while charging the device. That is, when powered by a mobile charger, you do not need to send SMS, use apps or make calls.

Also, if you get a call while charging the device, it is a good idea to unplug the phone before answering.

According to some studies, most tech enthusiasts scroll the screen with their thumbs while holding their cell phones in their hands or fingers.

Researchers reveal that this last habit of carrying a smartphone has not been pointed out, on the contrary. You may already be familiar with the term “smartphone finger” used to refer to the thumb.

Experts say that if we do not give up the habit of holding the phone in our hand, the little finger will lose its flexibility.

“Considering the small size of the little finger, it does not tolerate the pressure and stabilization of the phone like the big toe,” the doctor told The Washington Post.

According to Healthline, “The fingers and thumbs that are most affected by wearing a smartphone, tablet or video game controller are easily swollen.”

Regardless of how the mobile device works, it is important to consider the following recommendations:

Hold the mobile phone with both hands

Use both thumbs to write

Do not bend your neck or head too far forward and maintain an upright posture

Do not write too fast

Do not use a cell phone or any other mobile device for long periods of time, but if necessary for work, break or extend from the neck to the fingers.

If you use chat often, you can install the WhatsApp web application on your computer and use both hands while typing.

It is important to know the optimal size and dimensions of the mobile phone, these are the factors that affect the comfort of our hands when picking up the device.

