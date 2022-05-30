Partial unemployment of “some” employees after a “serious computer incident”

The company says it is facing a “serious computer event”, but will ensure that its “network of stores continues to operate”.

Lingerie maker Tim has laid off “part” of its approximately 800 employees indefinitely following a “serious computer incident,” the company said Monday, without commenting to local newspapers. Triggers “cyber attack”.

“Since the middle of last week, DPI (Tim Brands International) has been facing a serious incident affecting our computer network. We have taken all necessary steps and are actively working to recover our services expeditiously,” a statement said. DIM is owned by American Regent LP.

“Our store network continues to operate”

“As a result of this incident, a section of our staff is engaged in short-term work while waiting for our operations to resume. Our store network is running normally,” the text adds.

DIM, which claims to be the leading lingerie brand in France, was sold last November by US multinational Hanesbrand to the US private equity fund Regent LP for index Euro. The sale went into effect last March.

DIM was established in 1953. It was a small lingerie company that first sold under the “Boss Diemans” brand. Ten years ago, the company had more than a thousand employees before making many changes to the ownership, as it became the symbol of “Made in France”. In 2014, it was sold to Haynes after two years of negotiations. 265 jobs were eliminated and the restructuring plan was followed.