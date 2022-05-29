The study estimates when humans will explore Jupiter and Saturn

An article, published on the site Archive, Explains that NASA’s next phase will be dedicated to sending humans to Saturn after the arrival of the colonialists on Mars. This study provides information on the scientific significance of robotic research for the most distant planets in the Solar System.

Of Astronauts Can be explored Saturn, Jupiter and their moons within fifty years. This is what explains A study was published ArXiv On May 17, 2022, US, Chinese and Dutch academics and NASA led a team of researchers. For research, ” Impact of sanctions a Duration Determined for study with humans 2, expects human space exploration and Robotics In the next few decades. A milestone Humans travel to Mars Distant planets like our gas giants could be reached by 2030 The Solar System Subject to possible colonization. The astronauts will arrive Asteroid belt And organization Jovian Between 2071 and 2087, Saturn’s moons can be viewed between 2129 and 2151. A distant and uncertain race, about fifteen robotic missions have already crossed these parts of the solar system.

Pushes the boundaries of space exploration

May 17’s study is science fiction because it sometimes foretells a distant future of more than 100 years. However, statistical analyzes of the evolution of technology and NASA’s budget capabilities show that the purpose of the colonization of the moons. External planets (Located laterAround the circular path Jupiter) will occur shortly after the capture of Mars. This work is a real hub for future research into the solar system. According to researchers, the arrival of migrants on Mars in 2037 could lead to the crossing of the asteroid belt before 2071, with Jupiter in 2103 and a Overview Saturn in 2132.

Such projects would require substantial adaptation of the space agencies’ budgets. This study exemplifies funding The Apollo Project, About $ 20 billion between 1969 and 1972, brought back to $ 123 billion by 2020 by correcting inflation. Establishing such projects would provide a real technological endeavor, the researchers praised the scientific contribution of human works. Our solar system. At the same time, emphasis is placed on the needs of the ever-growing landscape population: studies may disguise the colonization that is supposed to provide the most populous land. Required material required.

Robotic tasks to prepare the ground

Despite the distant dates, the study seems utopian, and the technical and financial challenge posed by such projects appears to be exceptional. NASA is currently dedicated Astronauts return to the moonBy 2025. As for the arrival of humans on Mars, astronauts will not set foot on the surface of the Red Planet before 2030.

At present, planets located beyond the asteroid belt do not appear to be a priority for the US space agency. However, a report released in April reminded the ice giants of their scientific interest in robotic travel. Uranus And NeptuneWhen Two probes are expected to fly over Jupiter’s orbit In the next few years. These are the latter, named Juice (Moon Explorer here on Thursday) And Euroba Clipper, Will be launched in 2023 and 2024, respectively, to study the Jovian system’s satellites. No. Space station To 2001: A Space Odyssey Over the next few years, however, Juice and Europa Clipper will provide excellent views of Jupiter and some of its most important moons.