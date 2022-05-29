Home Technology Elon Musk is in France (for a special occasion)

Thanks for the series feedback His personal jet on Twitter, Elon Musk is one of the most advertised travel personalities. This Saturday morning, after leaving Los Angeles ten hours earlier, the billionaire settled in France.

The Gulfstream G650, a luxury private jet, landed at Nice-Côte-d’Azur Airport at 11am. After that, no info or tweet Future owner of Twitter. The reason for his arrival, unlike his other travels, was not to worry about Tesla or SpaceX.

Elon Musk, accustomed to shuttle flights between Austin (Texas) and Los Angeles (California) in the United States, traveled to Europe only to follow up on work progress at his new Tesla plant in Berlin (Germany). Its presence in France is very rare. But the time of year in C டிte d’Azur is full of events.

Why is Elon Musk in France?

Following the key predictions, there is the Cannes Film Festival. The closing ceremony takes place this evening, the last day of this Saturday. Most celebrities and show are in the business world. Last month, in New York, Elon Musk showed us his interest in these types of events. He went to the Med Gala with his mother, who was also seen at the amfAR charity event in Cannes yesterday.

Whether he joins his mother or not (who does not fly like him), another reason may explain his existence. On Sunday, May 29, Monaco will host the Formula 1 Grand Prix, another major event for the stars. According to the latest rumors, this will be the event that will explain the presence of Elon Musk in France. This should be recognized as a special occasion for the serious defender of energy change in the automobile.

Will he come to do business? Instead of appearing as a star, Elon Musk may have chosen to come to C டிte d’Azur to meet politicians (Prince Albert II?). A week ago, he traveled to Brazil to meet with President Jair Bolzano. Following this exchange, he promised Connect the whole Amazon With the help of its Starling Network.

