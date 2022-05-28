Voltora under Microsoft Arm, a mini Windows PC ready

During its built-in conference, Microsoft released a new developer kit called Voldera to encourage people to convert their applications to Arm Architecture.

Microsoft’s built-in event is generally dedicated to developers and software, but this year the manufacturer released a new mini PC. This Voldera project is original because the system embeds a Snapdragon processor from Qualcomm into a mini box. An arm architecture here is not really for the general public, but for developers switching from x86 applications to arm.

New hope? This is not Microsoft’s first attempt at this area, as the Surface Pro X has already tried this tutorial without much success. Some applications were running under the arm at the time and the emulation of the x86 and x64 applications was not very smooth. Therefore, Microsoft wants to follow in Apple’s footsteps, converting all its Intel processors to its new M1s within two years, with the successes we know in terms of power consumption and performance. Microsoft’s strategy will be different, however, with the idea of ​​not abandoning the classic configurations and the Windows / Intel, Windows / AMD relationship (for now).