Trump misses New York Attorney General’s attempt to thwart an investigation into his businesses.

Last year, Mr. Republican. Trump sued Ms. James in federal court in Albany, arguing that the civil investigation into whether the Trump organization misled banks and tax authorities into valuing his assets should be stopped. Ms James, a Democrat, used the case to improve her political career.

Ms. James responded in a January court document that Mr Trump’s “political differences of opinion cannot isolate him from the trial.”

U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes dismissed the case Friday, saying in a written ruling that there was “no evidence” that James’ trial was conducted in false faith.

“No one can choose how the law applies to them in this country, and Donald Trump is no exception,” James said in a statement. “We will continue this investigation without hindrance.”

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Hubba, said in a statement that she would appeal the decision, saying James’ “misconduct and harassment investigation” met the definition of misconduct.

The decision is the latest blow to Trump’s various challenges to the investigation. The state Interim Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled that Trump and his two children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, must testify at trial.

Last week, Mr Trump was fined $ 110,000 for failing to respond to Mr James’ Sapona, one of the conditions necessary to permanently overturn a judge’s contempt order against him. Case Manager Arthur Engoran. Trump had said he did not have any of the documents requested by James, which Angoron said was “surprising.”

Mr James said in January, the investigation found substantial evidence of possible fraud. Trump refuses to make a mistake.

Kevin Wallace, a lawyer in James’ office, told a court hearing last month that the attorney general “could take some sort of enforcement action in the future.”