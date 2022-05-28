Record cold: Aftermath up to Quebec

Friday, May 27, 2022 at 8:00 pm – Although the heat is expected to begin, the impact of the recorded cold in the north of the country will extend to southern Quebec.

In short:

Cold recorded in Nuna;

Heavy snowfall in Labrador;

The heat was trapped in southern Quebec.

Unprecedented cold from the north

Random cold winds are expected across Nunavut and across northern Quebec from Wednesday. For example, Sanirajak recorded a temperature of -22.2 degrees.

This cold air feeds a system that causes snowfall just like in a Labrador.

By Sunday, the rainfall was 40 cm in some parts of the country. Accumulations should be minimal in areas close to the beach.

Heat is locked in southern Quebec

The good news is that there will be no snowfall in most parts of Quebec. However, in the next few days, the impact of this cold wind will still be felt at home as the heat in the south of the province needs to be curtailed.

