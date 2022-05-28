Home Science Record cold: Aftermath up to Quebec

Record cold: Aftermath up to Quebec

May 28, 2022 0 Comments
Record cold: Aftermath up to Quebec

Friday, May 27, 2022 at 8:00 pm – Although the heat is expected to begin, the impact of the recorded cold in the north of the country will extend to southern Quebec.

In short:

  • Cold recorded in Nuna;
  • Heavy snowfall in Labrador;
  • The heat was trapped in southern Quebec.

Unprecedented cold from the north

Random cold winds are expected across Nunavut and across northern Quebec from Wednesday. For example, Sanirajak recorded a temperature of -22.2 degrees.

Record the cool MT1

This cold air feeds a system that causes snowfall just like in a Labrador.

MT4 Snow System

By Sunday, the rainfall was 40 cm in some parts of the country. Accumulations should be minimal in areas close to the beach.

MT2 snow forecast

Heat is locked in southern Quebec

The good news is that there will be no snowfall in most parts of Quebec. However, in the next few days, the impact of this cold wind will still be felt at home as the heat in the south of the province needs to be curtailed.

MT3 heat locked

See also: Montreal: A hurricane is forming in front of them!

See also  Rare moonlight and extra hours of sleep on Halloween :: WRAL.com

You May Also Like

This little box made a big record

This little box made a big record

This Friday morning reunion is the evening star visible above the moon in the sky

This Friday morning reunion is the evening star visible above the moon in the sky

Venus Eclipse: The Moon's disappearance from Venus is visible from Reunion

Venus Eclipse: The Moon’s disappearance from Venus is visible from Reunion

The rubber hand illusion that makes your brain lose its mind

The rubber hand illusion that makes your brain lose its mind

Why do we feel sadder than happy?

Why do we feel sadder than happy?

A major turning point towards the quantum Internet

A major turning point towards the quantum Internet

About the Author: Cary Douglas

"Beer trailblazer. Web buff. Problem solver. Pop culture fan. Hipster-friendly travel aficionado."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.