Morocco dominates the top 10 most popular destinations in Africa

To commemorate Africa Day, a global celebration of African culture and heritage, Airbnb has unveiled the top 10 most popular destinations on the continent for 2022. Agadir (30), Taghzout (4ᵉ) and Kenitra (6ᵉ), Morocco dominate the rankings. Cotono (Benin) took first place and Kinshasa (Congo) took second. Salasi (Reunion Island) is fifth and Tahab (Egypt) is seventh. Then come Wall Marina and Stellenbosch (South Africa). Hurghada (Egypt) closes the stage.

“The list of the most popular destinations is a snapshot of where customers have booked and planned to travel on Airbnb. It’s exciting to see the variety of places across Africa. This list is a good example of that, “said Velma Gorkoran, regional manager for Airbnb. East and Africa.