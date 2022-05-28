Both matches were canceled in Nürburgring

In Nürburgring, there was to go to the second round of the WTCR calendar, finally there will be no racing in this category this Saturday May 28th in Germany. The reason? Problems with Goodyear tires hit several punctures on Friday, prompting Link & Co and Honda organizers to complain. Both teams have expressed their willingness not to take part in the two races scheduled for Saturday morning at 10:00 and 12:35. ” Race 1 and Race 2 of the German WTCR race scheduled for the third and fourth rounds of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Tour Car Cup will not take place for safety reasons. », Illustrates the WTCR message.

Since the start of the weekend, about fifteen punchers have been affected by driving sessions in Germany. Lynk & Co particularly complained about the rapid depreciation of rubbers in Nürburgring. Early on Saturday morning, Honda regretted that the problems faced by its two customer groups had compromised their performance in qualifying. ” Honda has a personal interest in the WTCR, which at its heart is to preserve the integrity of the championship, so sorry for this situation. “, Accurate Release of the Japanese brand.

I have the courage to tell you that we are not racing today. We are confident in the race but the FIA ​​and Goodyear decided to cancel both races for safety reasons of the tires. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/x5AP6wDaQb -TomCoronel (omTomCoronel) May 28, 2022

Faced with this controversy Goodyear delivered new tires from Thursday to Friday before qualifying. But Juan Mல்லller’s puncture showed that the problem was not solved by the American company. The majority of drivers respect this decision, pointing out that they will not drive if safety in the race cannot be guaranteed. Initially, Lynk & Co and Honda had to form lab and return to bits. Eventually, there will be none of the 17 drivers who will start Race 1 at 10:00 am and Race 2 at 12:35 pm.

