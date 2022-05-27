Useful and practical, the Anker Nano II 65W Mini Charger is for sale on Amazon

The Anker Nano II 65W charger for sale on Amazon is the perfect accessory for the holidays and all your travels.

The Anchor Nano II is a USB Type-C charger that takes up less space than your old charger but delivers 65W of power! It is now on sale on Amazon. Priced at 41 euros (via coupon).

Instead of cluttering your home (and the planet) with an extra charger for every new device you buy, the Anker Nano II Fast Charger has the power to charge most of your personal devices, such as your smartphone and your smartwatch. Your headphones or even your laptop! By replacing silicon with gallium nitride (GaN), the anchor reduced the size of its fast chargers without compromising power. Now with GaN II technology, the dimensions of this charger are only 3.6 x 4.2 x 4.2 cm, so you can easily carry it anywhere. Note that this charger complies with the latest IEC 62368-1 security standards.

Global compatibility

Laptops and tablets (examples):

MacBook Air 2020, MacBook Pro 13 ″, Dell XPS 13 9360/9380, ThinkPad E490, HP Specter Folio, ThinkPad X390, Google Pixelbook, Microsoft Surface Book 2 and iPod 2018 and later.

Phones and accessories (examples):

iPhone 12 / Pro / mini / Pro Max / SE 2020/11/11 Pro / 11 Pro Max / XS / XS Max / XR / X / 8 Plus / 8/7 Plus / 7/6 Plus, iPad mini 5/4, iPad Pro

Galaxy S21 / S21 + / S21 Ultra / Galaxy S10 / S10 + / S10e / S9 / S9 + / S8 / S8 +, Note 20/20 Ultra / 10/9/8, Pixel 3a / 3XL / 3/2 XL / 2, etc.

Anchor magnetic wireless charger with Google Pixel 3 and later, Sony XZ3, Sony Xperia 1, Nintendo Switch, Apple Watch, Airboats and USB-C cable.

Enjoy the Anchor Nano II charger Priced at 41 euros (via coupon) On Amazon.

