For the WTO Trade Facility Agreement, Gabon is refining its roadmap – mafrique

Gabon’s Minister of Commerce, Small and Medium Enterprises Yves-Fernand Manfoumbi on Monday opened a national workshop in Libreville to review the roadmap for the implementation of the World Trade Organization (WTO) agreement on trade. Facility.

Thus, the National Trade Facilitation Committee was to work for 3 days on the future directions of the country in implementing economic and trade reforms for the next 5 years with a view to facilitating trade.

More specifically, it would be a question of conducting a technical examination with all stakeholders to unanimously verify the various components of the Commercial Facility Agreement (DFA) National Road Map.

The roadmap was created during a workshop in February 2018 with the technical assistance of partners such as the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the Economic Community of Africa (ECCAS) and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Yves-Fernand Manfoumbi praised the efforts of the National Committee to reach the verification levels of experts and assured the private sector that the government would listen to the concerns of businesses and design reforms to respond effectively and efficiently to their needs. Method.

“I urge our partners and economic operators to work together to support the government’s efforts to facilitate transactions and business activities to enhance the growth and economic growth of the private sector.”Minister Gabonese was quoted by the Gabonese Press Agency (AGP) as saying.