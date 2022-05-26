Home World For the WTO Trade Facility Agreement, Gabon is refining its roadmap – mafrique

For the WTO Trade Facility Agreement, Gabon is refining its roadmap – mafrique

May 26, 2022 0 Comments
For the WTO Trade Facility Agreement, Gabon is refining its roadmap - mafrique

Gabon’s Minister of Commerce, Small and Medium Enterprises Yves-Fernand Manfoumbi on Monday opened a national workshop in Libreville to review the roadmap for the implementation of the World Trade Organization (WTO) agreement on trade. Facility.

Thus, the National Trade Facilitation Committee was to work for 3 days on the future directions of the country in implementing economic and trade reforms for the next 5 years with a view to facilitating trade.

More specifically, it would be a question of conducting a technical examination with all stakeholders to unanimously verify the various components of the Commercial Facility Agreement (DFA) National Road Map.

The roadmap was created during a workshop in February 2018 with the technical assistance of partners such as the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the Economic Community of Africa (ECCAS) and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Yves-Fernand Manfoumbi praised the efforts of the National Committee to reach the verification levels of experts and assured the private sector that the government would listen to the concerns of businesses and design reforms to respond effectively and efficiently to their needs. Method.

“I urge our partners and economic operators to work together to support the government’s efforts to facilitate transactions and business activities to enhance the growth and economic growth of the private sector.”Minister Gabonese was quoted by the Gabonese Press Agency (AGP) as saying.

See also  Ivory Coast: African football exhibition in Abidjan soon

You May Also Like

"Greater Eurasia": V. that another architecture is in production. Putin says

“Greater Eurasia”: V. that another architecture is in production. Putin says

Debtors' agreement to restructure Chad's foreign debt is still awaited

Debtors’ agreement to restructure Chad’s foreign debt is still pending – Le Magazine du Manager

Moroccan Autonomy Program, increasingly international and regional support

Moroccan Autonomy Program, increasingly international and regional support

Tunisie

Tunisia. Law school deans are distancing themselves from the proposed new constitution

French from Abroad: Pledges of LREM Candidate Elizabeth Moreno for Assembly Elections

French from Abroad: Pledges of LREM Candidate Elizabeth Moreno for Assembly Elections

Mediterranean Capital Partners announces exit from Cofina Group's capital

Mediterranean Capital Partners announces exit from Cofina Group’s capital

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.