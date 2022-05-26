Ducati and SAP are working together on the path of innovation

SAP and Ducati Announce the signing of the Global Cooperation Agreement, under which the Italian motorcycle manufacturer is committed to upgrading RISE with the SAP solution to make a major change in its core processes.

It is a strategic collaboration based on technology and processes, but with a common desire to enhance and enhance the experience of interested clients. Ducati Through sophisticated innovative products and services.

Technology and innovation are at the heart of DNA Ducati. With SAP, the Italian company wants to get sophisticated technology solutions and put them in the service of its processes. Its goal is to create an intelligent operational network with suppliers and partners, to widely deploy the digitalization of processes and to improve the accuracy of information and its timely access. In addition to bringing Ducati These factors play a key role in effectively responding to an increasingly complex global resource system to focus all of its processes on its interested clients.

To achieve these goals, Ducati The SAP Commerce Cloud solution and SAP integrated business planning to manage its online operations will transform its distribution chain into an extended and integrated digital chain.

” Our interested customers are always at the center of the company’s strategy and we strive to provide them with the best experience in the world of two wheels. As we do for our product development, we rely heavily on innovation and technology to equip ourselves with sophisticated operational processes. Said Claudio Dominicali, president and CEO of Ducati. ” Supply chains have become more complex, except that they have undergone major changes in recent years. With a partner like SAP, Ducati can upgrade its distribution chain so that it is more flexible, responsive and integrated. Its purpose is to better align Ducatisti’s needs with the logic of supply and production. ⁇

” The Ducati brand stands out. It is world renowned for the quality of its products and the competitiveness it exhibits in every race. Ducati sets the highest standards in customer experience and operates a sophisticated supply chain. Hence the need for integration and greater availability of its final to final processes. Together with Ducati, we will proudly advance this transformation project by enhancing our innovative expertise in customer experience, supply chain or promotion with SAP. Today, customer experience is paramount, and Ducati wants to place it at the center of its operations. Emmanuel Raptopoulos, Chairman EMEA South, SAP commented. ” Ducati It is a great honor for SAP to work with Ducati at the MotoGP World Championships as the official partner of the Lenovo team. The power and excellence of Ducati motorcycles is a successful combination with the best SAP innovations. “.

The collaboration between the two companies extends to the world of racing, where technological developments and innovations are always better. SAP joins Lenovo as official Ducati team partners for the 2022 MotoGP season.