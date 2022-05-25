mediacongo.net – News – META views Ferrero-Cola as “the true symbol of the Congo Rumba”

META considers Ferrero-Cola to be “the true symbol of the Congo Rumba”



META released a documentary film on Congolese musician Ferrero-Cola on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, as part of the 2nd edition of its campaign “Made by Africa Love by the World”.

In this documentary, which is about 3 minutes long, the American company praises the 46-year-old singer for his qualities and talents from the beginning of his solo career.

“We are delighted to present DRC Award-winning artist Ferrero Cola Le Badre with an internationally acclaimed line-up of performances from around the world. Since he went solo in 2006, he has sold hundreds of thousands of albums worldwide. To shine the spotlight on African music,” he said.

META added: “Ferré is a true icon of the Congo Ramba and vibrant African music scene”.

Note that Ferrero-Cola is on the list of eight African talents selected for the second edition of “Made by Africa; Loved by the World”

This list includes African creators, inventors and businesses whose voices, stories and talents are loved by millions of people around the world.

Note that the Facebook company name has become META but the name of the application is Facebook.



