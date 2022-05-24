Learning History: Westward Expansion and Wars with Indigenous People

Learning history is essential as it helps you learn the past of your ancestors and understand how the world developed and evolved into what it is today. A lot of people imagine history is just about years and numbers you need to keep in mind. Indeed, the order of the events is essential and it can tell you a lot about important events that took place.

It is fascinating to discover how the country you live in today evolved to have its borders like this or be organized in this way. Each country has a diverse, rich, and interesting history and for sure you have a lot of things to discover about it. But one of the most fascinating topics in history is the westward expansion. This expansion and war with indigenous peoples have made North America and Europe into what they are today. So, let’s see the most important milestones in the discovery of America and the war with Native American tribes.

Students Essays About Westward Expansion

Before diving into the topic, it’s crucial to mention that this is one of the things you will study in college. Those are some centuries that have shaped America, so it’s important to be aware of the evolution of the country. A lot of things are studied about these wars, including the consequences on the identity and culture of the country. You can read a Westward Expansion essay and find out more about the course of events, as well as their aftereffects. An essay that will shed more light on the value of these events.

Indian Wars in the Colonial Period

Everything starts with the expansion and traveling of Europeans to the West that started in the 17th century. In 1622, there was the first war that took place between Native Americans and British colonialists. The Powhatan Indians in Virginia attacked the British in a night that resulted in a massacre. But this did not stop the invaders and it was the perfect reason to impose force on them and confiscate their lands.

The colonial period was dominated by two more wars: one against the British in Connecticut and one against the Netherlands in New York. The first one did not end so well for the Pequot tribe who were defeated by the British and their allies. The second one was so heinous that the settlers fled home.

King Philip’s War

A war that lasted one year and that decimated the Native American peoples. A war that was terrible and that reaped the country the incredible value of some tribes. King Phillip’s militia had some tribes as allies, so they were able to defeat the locals.

Queen Anne’s War

The war lasted 11 years, from 1702 to 1713 and it was one of the first wars that occurred between colonialists. As you probably know, the British were not the only ones to travel to the Americas and try to conquer the land or trade with the local tribes. The French and Spanish did the same, although the French were more successful in North America. This war was between French and British settlers and the tribes that were allied to them. Unfortunately, even though the war ended with a treaty of peace, they lost a huge part of their land. The European powers were not willing to include them in the negotiations but to reap their lands and resources.

French and Indian War

Probably one of the most well-known wars in the history of westward expansion. Of course, here the French and British powers fought over control in North America. And they had some Native American tribes allied. However, even if the war ended with a treaty of peace signed in Paris, wars on the continent had not stopped. There were battles and assaults against the British occupiers, as well as Indian tribes and the US Army.

Final Thoughts

Learning history is fascinating as discovering more about the past of your ancestors could shape your view of the world. It helps you understand how the world, continents, and countries have evolved into what they are today. And the westward expansion is a period in history described by wars and gruesome attacks, but also by trade and culture.

Bio lines: James Collins is a content writer and journalist. He is passionate about history, especially the history of Native Americans and ancient peoples. You can find James reading a book with a hot cup of tea in his spare time.