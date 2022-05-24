Algorithm for early detection of earthquakes

You will be interested too

[EN VIDÉO] Kézako: The secrets of the formation of tsunamis Tsunamis are one of the most devastating natural disasters. These waves, which can reach a height of thirty meters, hit the beaches with unstoppable force. Unisciel and the University of Lily 1, through the Kézako project, reveal to us the secrets of the creation of this event.

The earth is shaken by many earthquakes every day, more or less powerful. While most are not realized by people, some are very destructive and dangerous, especially when they create tsunami waves.

However, predicting major earthquakes is, for the time being, in the fictional world. Today, the fight against earthquake risk is mainly based on the implementation of earthquake early detection and warning systems. In this context, time is of the essence. For example, when Sumatra earthquake in 2004, The devastating wave came just minutes after the Indonesian coast was shaken. This tragic case of more than 250,000 missing people shows how important it is to develop mechanisms for characterization as soon as possible. The magnitude of the earthquake And issue a warning if necessary.

Important minutes

At present, early warning systems based on the reception and analysis of seismic waves do not make it possible to accurately and quickly estimate in a matter of seconds or minutes. Size Large earthquakes. However, it is essential data that allows us to estimate the risk of a tsunami. The problem is that seismic waves travel in a specific place Speed There is a delay between ground (fast 6 km / s) and so on Earthquake And detection of it by seismic stations. It is necessary to analyze the received signal Evaluate fracture characteristics. Although this process only takes a few minutes, it can be a waste of time for potential alert notification.

It is very important to approach its magnitude in real time when an earthquake occurs. Backup People located in high risk areas. Some studies have focused on detection methods other than the use of seismic waves. Recently, scientists have discovered that large earthquakes can create havoc Gravity Earthly. In fact, a large earthquake is characterized by sudden displacement Masses Full of rocks. This Movement Inevitably causes variation in density within the subsoil, which alters the Earth’s gravitational field. This gravitational disturbance occurs simultaneously with the earthquake and its signal, which propagates The speed of light In theory, it can be detected immediately.

Elastogravity signal coming before seismic waves

In theory, there is currently no equipment capable of directly detecting these minute variations in gravitational force. While waiting for them to form, researchers have developed a system from Geosur in the Sofia Antipolis (Alps-Maritime).Artificial intelligence Processing elastogravity signals already received by seismometers. These instruments, which usually record ground movements, are capable of measuring gravitational disturbances in conjunction with the earth’s elastic response. However, these signals are very difficult to detect. The amplitude of the gravitational disturbance is actually very small and the corresponding elastic response tends to erase the traces of this signal in the recording of seismometers. However, this signal is already coming in nicely and truly B waves, these are fast. Saving time that can go up to a few ten seconds.

Receive an earthquake magnitude in real time and issue a tsunami alert immediately

The second advantage of this method is that these signals cannot complete seismic measurements and therefore generate complete information, which makes it possible to accurately estimate the magnitude of an earthquake. This does not always apply to seismic P waves, which complete the recording of seismometers located near the epicenter of large earthquakes. Analysis of the elastogravity signal from a source makes it possible to immediately obtain an accurate and reliable value of its magnitude and mechanism. Wrong The origin of the earthquake.

In an article published in the magazine Natural, Géoazur’s researchers say that this signal, which is considered loud in seismic maps, shows how it is possible to detect an earthquake in real time. Their method is based on a new method that allows them to immediately obtain a quantitative value through direct analysis of this elastogravity signal and at the same time issue a tsunami alert.

