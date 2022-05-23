Which channels should watch the matches of NFL: 2021/2022 season on TV?

NFL Back on Sports for Season 10

The NFL is back in sports for the 10th consecutive season from Thursday 09th to Friday 10th September Exclusive to 3 posters and NFL Redzone Multiplex live every week!

Throughout the season, fans can enjoy the best American football. On the show: 3 live matches each week with Thursday night, Sunday night and Monday night footballWithout forgetting NFL RedZone Multiplex All matches can be watched live on beIN SPORTS only from 7pm on Sunday.

At the end of the season, subscribers can follow The finals of the conference to be held in Los Angeles on February 13, 2022 and the inevitable Super Bowl.

Live on the first day of the 2021/2022 NFL season:

Dallas @ TAMPA BAY from 9pm to 10/09 at 02:15 at Game 1

NFL Red Zone NFL Multiplex Sunday 12/09 at 7pm on Sports Max 4

Chicago @ Los Angeles Sept. 12 through 13 at 2:15 pm at Game 1

Baltimore @ Las Vegas 09/13 at 2pm 10:10 pm at Bean Sports 1