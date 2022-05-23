Ivory Coast: African football exhibition in Abidjan soon

# Ivory Coast : Jean Tangui Yapoidou, who inaugurated an African football exhibition that will take place from June 27 to 29 at the Sofitel Abidjan Hotel Ivoire in Cocody, announced at a press conference on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Held under the patronage of Paulin Claude Danhoe, Minister for Sports Promotion and Development of the Sports Economy, the exhibition aims to promote African football through a partnership between African and European footballers.

In this case, discussions will be held on issues of African football, sporting events, evenings, exhibitions, etc. to find possible solutions.

In three days, Yaboyto explained that Abidjan will be the capital of African football and will host African and European footballers.

“More than 20,000 spectators, 50 African and European clubs, 200 professional players, 30 football federations are expected at the exhibition,” he explained.

The idea of ​​an African football exhibition was born out of the factual observation of the insistence of a continental platform for meeting and exchange between football experts. It brings together football players during a major continental sporting event to discuss football issues and work for its development.