In August 2021, a group of griffon eagles during a quarry in Grand Cass. Mathieu Pujol for “The World”

The eagles in the Grand Cass, the Ipex, the Alps, the aprons, the Trom and Artech waters, the Beavers, almost everywhere in the French territory: many are unaware of this, but this species, more or less, exists. Symbolically, nature lovers are obligated to use their presence in the national territory only for “security relocation” activities, in order to use the existing vocabulary. Over the past fifty years or so, raising awareness of the steps our community has taken toward animal diversity, France has experienced dozens of redesign activities. “No one can tell you how different the circumstances areMichael Salas, director of research and scientific support at the French Office for Biodiversity (OFB), warns. From local associations to hunting federations, through state services, there is no single channel. On the other hand, one thing is for sure, it is always a complex process, smooth to prepare, smooth to implement, smooth to follow. And expensive. In other words, before you start it, you need to make sure you have met all the conditions. ⁇

Florian Kirschner, in charge of the species project of the French team of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), completed the monitoring. “This is a last chance activity, and we train if all measures to protect diversity fail or prove inadequate.He insists. It’s still a big effort with a random effect, so it can not be generalized. But if you have only a small residual population or captive individuals, you sometimes have no choice. And can be successful. ⁇

Natural history books largely reintroduced this practice in 1837 by Cabergayley in Scotland. “But it was not always clear at the time whether it was only to save him or to shoot him for a long time.”, Says Franசois Sarrazin, a professor at Sorbonne University and an expert on transfers. It is still undeniable that in the 1890s, a herd raised at the Bronx Zoo reinforced the last savagery still in the wild. There is no doubt that the identity species is committed to its survival. The Norwegians are proud of the successful reintroduction of Muscovites to Doverfzel in 1932, some 40,000 years after their disappearance from Scandinavia. And the New Zealanders show the exchange between their two islands in the early XXAnd Century, Kagabovin, this non-flying parrot. The story turned, and they moved the animal back to XXIAnd Century allowing escape from man-introduced predators.

