Weather Warning: Storm Disorder Marked

Warning for thundershowers on Sunday and Monday

Sunday, May 22 from 4:00 pm to 12:00 noon on Monday, May 23rd.

Situation

The heat wave, which permanently worries much of France, will end with a strong hurricane devastation affecting 3/4 of the country until Sunday evening and Monday afternoon. This strong deterioration is related to the deepening depression in the Bay of Biscay, which rises from southwest to northeast on Sunday and Sunday nights and reaches the east of the country on Monday. The air mass collision caused by the passage of this air pressure between the hottest air coming from Morocco and the cold air coming from the Atlantic will create violent events.

Care

Saturday

At 6 p.m., the heat in southern France is repressive. La Rochelle (17) / Annecy (74) is 30 C south of the line. Several monthly temperatures were recorded, such as Alpi (35.1 ° C), Montelimer (34 ° C), Rhodes (33.1 ° C), Arillock (31.7 C) and Lu Pui (30 .8 ° C). Sense reached 40 in the southwest and lower Rhne Valley.

At 15 p.m., The low pressure area due to the upcoming bad weather is approaching the Portuguese coast at the level of Lisbon. It brings warm air from the Aquitaine Basin to the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes at 30 to 35 C. Monthly heat records of Alpi (81), Rhodes (12), Arillock (12) and Pogneres-de-Luchen (31) were broken. In Mendeleev (64), the temperature reached 36.7 degrees Celsius.

Evolution

Here is the chronology of this significant widespread devastation to 3/4 of the country:

Sunday morning, In the south the weather will be harsh and cloudy with temperatures as low as 20 C in Bordeaux, Toulouse and Lyon.

Sunday afternoon, Temperatures peaked in the south of the country at an average of 32/34 degrees Celsius, with the first localized storms occurring mainly in the Auvergne-Rh -ne-Alps to the Fran -ois-Comte. Due to the very strong accumulated heat, these timely storms are expected to be violent domestically.

Sunday and Monday evenings and nights, The real devastation will begin with the arrival of the Atlantic cold tip. It will initially affect the Great Southwest Quarter, from New Aquitaine to Midi-Pyrenees in Poitiers. It will be alerted by our services on Sunday at 9am. The storms will bring heavy rains, hailstorms and strong winds.

Monday afternoonThundershowers will move east, from the Grand-Est to the Bourgogne-France-Comté to the Rhône-Alpes, especially in the morning with a minimum of 20 ° C.

Monday night This special notice will be removed once the chaos outside our borders is cleared.

Key features of this common degeneration for 3/4 of the country are:

– Very high electrical activity

– Risk of hailstorm causing crop damage

– Sudden and heavy rain, leading to the risk of occasional flooding and flooding

– Wind speed can reach 100 kmph during thunderstorms

