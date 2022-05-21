High pressure physics broke the record of 2 million atmospheres

To better understand the physics of objects under high pressure and hence the interiors of the planets and now the extraterrestrials, physicists have been refining the techniques to go beyond atmospheric pressure for decades. They crossed the threshold of two million atmospheres, reaching almost 10 million atmospheres for the first time, as in the center of the planet Uranus.

The research team of the University of Beirut, in collaboration with international partners, has now announced Via An article published in a prestigious magazine Natural Has broken a record in the field Body Tall Pressures. The Physicists For the first time they have begun to study the boundaries of the behavior of a Uranus-like object at the center of the stars. The Solar SystemOr some Super Earths In the kingdom Extraterrestrials, Reaches a pressure of approximately one terabascal or 1,000 gigapascals in the laboratory. For the record, Earth’s atmosphere is at an average pressure of 100,000 pascals, so a terabascal is about 1012 Pa, or about 10 millionAtmospheres !

” The method we created allows for the first time to integrate new material structures into the teraboscale range and analyze them. In place – That is, while the test is still ongoing. In this way, we can significantly deepen our understanding of matter in general by discovering previously unknown states, properties and structures of crystals. Valuable information can be obtained for the study Tellurik planets And a collection of functional materials used in innovative technologies “, Says physicist Leonid Dubrovinsky in a press release Bavarian Geo Institute (BGI) First Editor, Publication, University of Beirut.

From Bridgeman to Dubrovinsky

These results are undoubtedly part of the path that was opened long ago by the Nobel Prize in Physics. Percy Williams BridgemanAnd especially to his student Francis Birch Who, in 1952, proved that Code The earth is mainly formed SilicatesAnd our planet also has an outer center Liquid And an inner core SolidConsisting of both Iron.

In fact, Bridgeman was one of the pioneers High pressure physics We find it very deep in the Earth’s crust or in the heart, even at the center of such giant planets. Thursday. To this end, he invented and developed a technique for subjecting samples of matter to pressures above 100,000 atmospheres. Diamond anvil cells.

To recreate the conditions that exist at the depths of the planets, samples of the object can be placed between the ends of two diamonds. The diamonds are pressed against each other to create very high pressures. An infrared laser beam sample can be heated to 1,000 degrees Celsius and above. Translate to French by clicking on the white rectangle in the lower right, then on the nut, then “Translate verses” and “Automatically translate”. © Carnegie Science

The physics of the high pressures found within the giant planets have been the subject of constant news for a decade. This is especially because we have developed mechanisms that can be implemented Computers Powerful enough to predict the presence of new products with new structures such as an algorithm named Uspex (Uspex).Universal Structure Predictor: Evolutionary Extalogography) Developed by the best Russian physicist and crystallographer Artem OkanovBut more intensive testing is needed in the laboratory as new technologies and methods emerge. Natural Edited by Leonid Dubrovinsky and colleagues Natalia DubrovinskayaFrom the laboratory Crystallography From the University of Beirut. The researcher is famous for getting one Subject Made Boron nitride Almost hard Diamond.

Today, over 10 million atmospheres, it is a new nitride அரிமம் (Re₇N₃) and a Composition Rhenium-nitrogen received as a bonus. Their crystal structure is characterized by diffraction tests X-rays.

