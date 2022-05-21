Famine in East Africa: startling report ...

Produced by the study Oxfam And Save the children This year, an estimated 23 million people live in one environment. Severe hunger “ In Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya. This is 13 million more than last year.

The general situation in East Africa is deteriorating. Unprecedented drought in 40 years, due to climate change, has depleted economic reserves, reduced the size of herds and affected the health of citizens, NGOs point out.

Nevertheless, remember the organizations behind this terrifying report, the 2011 Great Famine that killed more than 200,000 people in Somalia, half of whom were children under the age of five, should have alerted the regime. Wealthy nations facing major crises have concentrated their efforts on themselves. And local countries, with high debt and bureaucracy, have not made investments to help people cope.

The two NGOs have pledged $ 4.4 billion in emergency aid to the G7 and the West and are calling for the cancellation of loans from those countries. They also promote East African countries. ” Prioritize human lives, not politics “They conclude that it will always be less costly to prevent the effects of famine than to experience it.” Famine was a political failure “, Finally judged Oxfam And Save the children.