Elon Musk wants to join Amazon in fighting deforestation

Millionaire’s company SpaceX uses satellite internet in the Amazon rainforest to help detect illegal deforestation.

US billionaire Elon Musk announced on Friday that he would launch a project in Brazil.Environmental monitoringImproving Amazon and its Internet Access, just before the meeting with President Jair Bolzano. “I am so excited to be in Brazil to launch Starling for 19,000 unincorporated schools in rural areas and to monitor the environment on the Amazon.The world’s richest man has tweeted that he owns space company SpaceX and automaker Tesla.

In November, the Brazilian government announced talks with SpaceX to use satellite internet and help detect illegal deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. The meeting between the Brazilian president and the millionaire took place this morning at a luxury hotel in Porto Belize, 100 km from Sao Paulo. “We are going to link up with Amazon and bring one of the world’s leading business leaders (to Brazil) to help us in this task.“On Twitter, Brazilian Communications Minister Fabio Faria explained a message with two photos of him with Elon Musk at the hotel in question.

The AFP team noted that journalists, who were far from the establishment, surrounded by an important security device, saw President Bolsanaro quickly get out of his car and greet order troops before entering the hotel. On Thursday evening, he announced he was going to hold a character meeting.Personal“In Sao Paulo”With the most important person known around the world“That person.”He is coming to our aid to our Amazonia“, The president mentioned in his live weekly on social media.

Fight deforestation

Amazon is a hot topic in Brazil and in the country’s relations with the international community. Deforestation has risen sharply under the Bolsanaro government, which has been accused of encouraging gold miners, farmers or timber smugglers to illegally destroy rainforests.

“For Bolsanaro, the meeting was positive because they wanted to discuss improving Amazon’s monitoring.“Oliver Stunkel, professor of international relations at the Ketlio Vargas Foundation, told AFP.”But this is a face-to-face talk above all, specialists believe that the problem of deforestation is not a lack of surveillance, the Brazilian system is very sophisticated. The problem is caused by the lack of intervention by environmental authorities“, He adds.

According to a study by the NGO Joint Mapbiomas, less than 3% of the deforestation warnings detected by satellites of the surveillance system currently in place were followed by the intervention of the Polonnaruwa government’s environmental protection systems.

Acquisition of Twitter

Elon Musk became the hero of the Bolsonarian clan when he announced his intention to buy Twitter last month. Jair Bolzano, who is very active on social networks, found that many of his publications, including Twitter, were deleted for misinformation.

Two ministers, Mr. O Globo pointed out that the meeting will be attended by 13 business leaders, including Faria and Security, Paulo Sergio Nogueira and employers of the country’s leading telecommunications companies.

In mid-February, SpaceX launched the second shipment of 50 Starling service satellites to provide Internet connectivity to customers worldwide. Starlink allows people living in areas poorly functioning with fixed and mobile networks to gain high-speed Internet access via thousands of small satellites. Elon Musk is the richest man in the world with a fortune of $ 230 billion, according to Forbes magazine. He recently announced his intention to buy social networking site Twitter for $ 44 billion, before suspending the project by imposing a condition on obtaining data at the rate of fake accounts.