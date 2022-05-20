Stephen Richard, the former head of Orange, has already figured out where to return

He stayed on the orange head for almost twelve years. But on April 4, Stephen Richard had to surrender, and Orange decided a new separate administration between the public administration and the non-executive president. After all, in the controversial case between Bernard Debbie and Credit Leonois, Stephen Richard was sentenced in November 2021 by a Paris Court of Appeal to one year suspended imprisonment and a fine of 50,000 euros. But the group’s former chief executive quickly returned. To believe Echoes Who quotes Letter aHe became a “partner” of the American investment bank Perrella Weinberg.

If this new situation arises, Stephen Richard will join David Asema, the former boss of the State Holdings Agency he was with at ENA. According to him, should Echoes, Active and active role in advising on M&A and transactions. The group, which is listed on the stock exchange for a year, has about sixty “partners” around the world, mainly Americans, but not English, Germans and Frenchmen according to our colleagues, such as Philippe Gabron (formerly Violea and Vivendi) or Cyril Ferrard (Goldman Sachs).

An active role

Stephen Richard may have been seduced by the international side of the investment bank headquartered in New York. He is expected to begin his new post in June. Stephen Richard, who attended the Orange Stakeholders’ annual general meeting on Thursday, May 19, said goodbye to the group that bought a dozen operators in Europe and Africa under his leadership. A few hours ago, he announced in a press release from the company that he would waive his severance bonus of 5 475 million, citing “misunderstanding of specific shareholders”. At Perrella Weinberg, she wants to bring her experience as head of CAC 40 and play a “general” role there, while at the same time bringing her expertise to Africa where she worked a lot with Orange.