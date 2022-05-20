She discovers that her foster father is her father’s killer

After learning the unthinkable truth, the forties decided to sue his fake father for “hereditary denial”.

The hypocrisy lasted for almost 50 years. Perin, a 49-year-old Turkish citizen, is the man who killed his real ancestor.

Her real father is her mother’s boyfriend

Reported by New York Post, Four decades ago, Perin’s mother had an extramarital affair with a man named Mahir A, a village headman named Mustafa Uyanik. From this adventure, which lasted a few years, little Perin was born.

If the mother had tried to convince Mahir that she was indeed his daughter, he would have finally found the pot-ax-roses a few years later, after secretly following his wife on the way to a meeting. Angered, Gugold then attacked the abusive couple, killing Mustafa Uyan and severely injuring Perrin’s mother.

She sued her fake father

After this episode, Mahir surrenders himself to the police and enjoys imprisonment, but the truth is never revealed to little Berin. When she was released, Mahir continued to raise her as his daughter, and the young woman grew up without asking herself any questions.

So finally during an argument with her estranged sister, the latter reveals to Perin the true story surrounding her birth. Mahir, 40, who heard the news, decided to sue for “hereditary denial”. DNA expertise was therefore ordered, confirming that the latter was not the biological father of the complainant.

Video – Why do news attract us so much?