Home Science She discovers that her foster father is her father’s killer

She discovers that her foster father is her father’s killer

May 20, 2022 0 Comments
She discovers that her foster father is her father's killer

After learning the unthinkable truth, the forties decided to sue his fake father for “hereditary denial”.

The hypocrisy lasted for almost 50 years. Perin, a 49-year-old Turkish citizen, is the man who killed his real ancestor.

Her real father is her mother’s boyfriend

Reported by New York Post, Four decades ago, Perin’s mother had an extramarital affair with a man named Mahir A, a village headman named Mustafa Uyanik. From this adventure, which lasted a few years, little Perin was born.

If the mother had tried to convince Mahir that she was indeed his daughter, he would have finally found the pot-ax-roses a few years later, after secretly following his wife on the way to a meeting. Angered, Gugold then attacked the abusive couple, killing Mustafa Uyan and severely injuring Perrin’s mother.

She sued her fake father

After this episode, Mahir surrenders himself to the police and enjoys imprisonment, but the truth is never revealed to little Berin. When she was released, Mahir continued to raise her as his daughter, and the young woman grew up without asking herself any questions.

So finally during an argument with her estranged sister, the latter reveals to Perin the true story surrounding her birth. Mahir, 40, who heard the news, decided to sue for “hereditary denial”. DNA expertise was therefore ordered, confirming that the latter was not the biological father of the complainant.

Video – Why do news attract us so much?

See also  NASA's Wager 1 finds galaxy hum outside the solar system

You May Also Like

Company | Weather in Provence: Temperatures will rise again this weekend, with new records in view

Company | Weather in Provence: Temperatures will rise again this weekend, with new records in view

Something strange is happening in the Voyager 1 interstellar study

Something strange is happening in the Voyager 1 interstellar study

Central-CP Ratings: Advancing students

Central-CP Ratings: Advancing students

Aggressive Ants: All you need to know about Daphnema magnum, which abounds in our gardens

Aggressive Ants: All you need to know about Daphnema magnum, which abounds in our gardens

On Mars, perseverance reaches the realm of truth and finally hits the mark

On Mars, perseverance reaches the realm of truth and finally hits the mark

Psychological burden: owning an animal, a burden?

Psychological burden: owning an animal, a burden?

About the Author: Cary Douglas

"Beer trailblazer. Web buff. Problem solver. Pop culture fan. Hipster-friendly travel aficionado."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.