Very small interesting machine but imperfect

Make no mistake, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is an excellent convertible ultraportable. Benefiting from all the insights of Samsung in terms of design and finish, the device will impress enthusiasts with its sophistication and compactness. We can credit the presence of a nice touch screen OLED panel in which we can write as much as we want, S Pen Stylus kindly provided. The performance of its Intel Alter Lag-B processor is also that of drawing a high-end ultraportable portrait… Its varnish unfortunately causes cracks in many points.

First, it deceives autonomy, which is not very reasonable compared to Samsung’s small laptop competition, but the s16 is limited to the increasingly disgusting 16: 9 screen design in the 10 and 3: 2 ratios. Convenient in productivity, especially on small diagonal screens. Samsung stumbles by wanting to control the performance of the processor rather than thickening the design of its product. Without hesitation, some of these negative aspects should be clearly taken into account when purchasing.