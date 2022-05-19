The OnePlus 9-Series gets an update that enhances gaming and multitasking

OnePlus has begun releasing the new OxygenOS update for its 9-Series smartphone, which was launched last year. Relatively large, the latter has interesting new features to enhance the gaming and multitasking experience.

Do you have a OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro? If it does not already exist, it will receive a major update soon. OnePlus has begun deploying the C.60 versionOxygenOS Among its 9-Series smartphones, released in 2021. As pointed out XDA DevelopersThe latter is quite large (1.57 GB in total), but for good reason: it includes improvements to the floating window functionality, Hyperboost (stabilizer) End-final framerate) And reduces the loading time of some games and their energy consumption.

However, please note that this update does not include the May 2022 Android Security Links. They will be sorted separately OnePlus9 And OnePlus 9 Pro.

A big update is coming to your OnePlus 9

Anyway, here’s the full details of what’s inside OxygenOS C60 released through screenshots shared on OnePlus forums:

Split-screen mode can open up to 3 applications in floating windows simultaneously, and can switch from floating window mode to split-screen mode.

You can now use Clock Apps in Quick Rewind.

Now you can open up to three phone windows on your computer.

Adds stabilizer End-final framerate Hyperboost.

Reduced cam loads and power consumption (for some topics only)

Note that this OxygenOS update is coming out gradually. So it is available to a few users today and will be widely distributed in the coming days.

If you do not want to wait for this update to come automatically on your OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro, you can download it yourself. நிலைபொருள் Manually flash the update on your smartphone. Unfortunately, there we have to wait a while to do so, at least in Europe, the download links currently available are dedicated to Indian models of both devices.

