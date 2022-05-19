The Hispanic Association for Corporate Responsibility returns with the news of joining and owning the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Washington-based organization has been providing thought-provoking leadership at several panels and sessions in Davos as it calls for more Hispanic inclusion in US business.

Washington, May 19, 2022 / 3BL Media / – Hispanic Association for Corporate Responsibility (To do) Will bring back your message The power of Hispanic integration At the 2022 World Economic Forum event Edge meetings in Davos, Switzerland on the world stage. The global meeting will take place from May 22-26, 2022. The World Economic Forum brings together thousands of world leaders to address the many challenges facing our communities. The meeting regularly attracts Fortune 1000 CEOs, global think tanks and top government officials.

HACR President and CEO Cid Wilson will return to Davos for the fourth consecutive time and will be the third consecutive speaker and team member. HACR’s involvement in Davos began in January 2018 with an uninvited attendance at an event to inject Hispanic inclusion into a historically non – global discourse, despite contributions of well – documented economic influence and Latin talent. Since then, HACR has been a pioneer in the strategy of promoting Hispanic inclusion in U.S. business by engaging with corporate CEOs and CEOs of American companies at historically diverse and contentless global meetings.

“Sometimes you just have to create space at the table by dragging your own chair,” Wilson said. “Having brought our message that the Hispanic community in the United States is a world economic power, almost from the top of the hill, I’m proud that HACR is visible in Davos. ⁇

Although they make up almost one-fifth of the U.S. population, by 2020, Latinos will make up just 4% of the top executives of major U.S. companies. HACR Business Admission Schedule 2021Report. In addition, only 4.1% of Fortune 500 board seats are held by Latinos, of which only 1.0% of board seats are held by Latinos. Missing Pieces Report: Mapping the Diversity of Women and Minorities on Boards, A multi-year study board in association with Deloitte organized the Alliance for Diversity (ABD). HACR will highlight these cases and more throughout the week at the World Economic Forum.

HACR Partners We are all human Foundation to co-host for the third time in a row an operation in Davos entitled “American Hispanics as a Key to Its Globalization Strategy”. Both companies will present a case that incorporates Hispanic diversity, equity and a smart business strategy that can transcend a company’s globalization strategy. Latin Americans embrace two of the most widely spoken linguistic and cultural perspectives in the Western Hemisphere and exploit significant and growing economic power. Conference participants Guest Must attend Wednesday, May 25thThe 5:15 pm to 6:30 pm local time at Microsoft Café, Promenade 101, Davos Dorf, Switzerland.

In addition, HACR will empower the Latin people by participating in two debates and broadcasting live. Female rate At the Equality Hall in Davos. Yai Vargas, Vice President of HACR’s Initiatives and Strategic Involvement, “How Labor Reconsideration Leads to Gender Equality”. Will be a committee member at the Equality Fair Session entitled “Gender in the Future of Work” .The session will be held on Tuesday, May 24 from 8:00 am to 8:30 pm ET (2:00 pm CET).

Wilson will attend the Equality Lounge session the next day, May 25, entitled “Dropout First Retention: Competitive Benefit of Purpose” from 4:00 am to 4:30 pm ET (10:00 am CET). You can watch both sessions and all the other Equality Lounge sessions live on the female cot on stream LinkedIn There is Facebook Pages, as well Web light Channel.

World Economic Forum (MEF) Is an international NGO based in Switzerland and founded in 1971 by Swiss citizen Glass Swap. This is the first live WEF annual meeting since January 2020 due to the Covid 19 epidemic. The theme of this year’s annual meeting is “History in a Turn: Government Policy and Business Strategy”.

About HACR

Founded in 1986, the Hispanic Association for Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is the leading business advocacy organization in the United States, representing 14 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its purpose is to encourage the inclusion of Hispanics in corporate America in the areas of employment, acquisition, philanthropy, and government. Through our corporate leadership promotion programs, excellent training conferences, research initiatives, and public engagement, HACR sheds light on the power of Hispanic inclusion in American business.

The HACR is one of four leadership organizations, including the Board Diversity Alliance (ABD), which includes the Catalyst, the Executive Leadership Council and the Leadership Education for Asia Pacific (LEAP). Diversified Search acts as a consulting member. These groups share the goal of encouraging the inclusion of women and people of color on corporate boards. Wilson currently serves as chairman of the committee for two years until the end of 2023.

