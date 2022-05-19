FOPREL presents the “Eskipulas Peace Prize” to HM The King

The Council of Leaders of the Legislative Powers of Central America, the Caribbean and Mexico (FOPREL) presented the “Esquipulas Peace Prize” to His Majesty King Mohammed VI on Thursday, the highest echelon of the regional parliamentary system.

This special sovereignty was granted following a resolution passed at the beginning of the 26th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly to be held in Rabat on May 19-21 in the House of Commons.

We note in the speech that this award is “a tribute to the wisdom and courage of King HM who continues to work for the common good, rejecting differences and working to establish peace among the people.” Resolution.

FOPREL, of which Morocco is an observer member, underlines HM King VI, in this sense, as an “example to be followed” by all who work to respect and preserve the values ​​of peace among different cultures and peoples. Of the world.

This distinction comes in recognition of the sovereign’s continued efforts to add the same evidence as he ascended the throne in the service of promoting peace.

The “Eskipulas Peace Prize” aims to promote the ethical and spiritual values ​​of civic friendship, understanding, tolerance and unity among the people, as well as respect for human rights.

The gift was named after the Guatemalan city of Esquipulas (1986), which later signed the Declaration of Five Central American States (Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Costa Rica), and later the Peace Accords (1987). Journey towards peace in this region.

Formed in 1994, “FOPREL” aims to strengthen law enforcement and co-ordination of member states and to develop consultation mechanisms among the heads of their legislative bodies to address the challenges facing the region. Legislative studies at the regional level.