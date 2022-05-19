Home Science Central-CP Ratings: Advancing students

Central-CP Ratings: Advancing students

May 19, 2022 0 Comments
Central-CP Ratings: Advancing students

INFO LE FIGARO – In mathematics, the comparison of numbers is a very successful experiment, while the problem is difficult to solve.

When The new governmentAnd the name of the future Minister of National Education has long been, life goes on in Rue de Grenelle. Le Figaro Access to the results of the Central CP assessments, which the Ministry is preparing to publish.

This year, due to the health crisis, these estimates took place exceptionally in February and March, not the second half of January. They enrolled nearly 790,000 students in more than 31,700 public and private schools. Assessments of CP, CE1 and 6 take place in two stages each year, once in September and a second time in the middle of the year. They are no longer a novelty for teachers who have been practicing them since the 2018-2019 school year.

Read more‘I can not wait to learn to read and write’, French school children immerse themselves in national French ratings

Lesson 1: Central-CP 2022 ratings allowed 75% of teachers to confirm difficulties among their students and – as the year progressed – 32% allowed them to identify. In French, these ratings

This article is for subscribers only. You have 65% left to find.

Developing your independence is about cultivating your interest.

Subscription without commitment

Already subscribed?
Login

See also  Moon landing: Apollo 11 scientist shows off mystery Moon landing shots | Science | Information

You May Also Like

Aggressive Ants: All you need to know about Daphnema magnum, which abounds in our gardens

Aggressive Ants: All you need to know about Daphnema magnum, which abounds in our gardens

On Mars, perseverance reaches the realm of truth and finally hits the mark

On Mars, perseverance reaches the realm of truth and finally hits the mark

Psychological burden: owning an animal, a burden?

Psychological burden: owning an animal, a burden?

L’Ourthe, près de Durbuy, à un niveau très bas (archives août 2018)

Wallonia monitors its water availability during drought

When the game becomes addictive

When the game becomes addictive

Towards a million times faster computers?

Towards a million times faster computers?

About the Author: Cary Douglas

"Beer trailblazer. Web buff. Problem solver. Pop culture fan. Hipster-friendly travel aficionado."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.