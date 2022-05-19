Central-CP Ratings: Advancing students

INFO LE FIGARO – In mathematics, the comparison of numbers is a very successful experiment, while the problem is difficult to solve.

When The new governmentAnd the name of the future Minister of National Education has long been, life goes on in Rue de Grenelle. Le Figaro Access to the results of the Central CP assessments, which the Ministry is preparing to publish.

This year, due to the health crisis, these estimates took place exceptionally in February and March, not the second half of January. They enrolled nearly 790,000 students in more than 31,700 public and private schools. Assessments of CP, CE1 and 6 take place in two stages each year, once in September and a second time in the middle of the year. They are no longer a novelty for teachers who have been practicing them since the 2018-2019 school year.

Read more‘I can not wait to learn to read and write’, French school children immerse themselves in national French ratings

Lesson 1: Central-CP 2022 ratings allowed 75% of teachers to confirm difficulties among their students and – as the year progressed – 32% allowed them to identify. In French, these ratings